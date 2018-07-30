‘Big Brother 20:’ JC’s Rogue Vote Leaves The House Questioning Everything

Big Brother 20 is being regarded as one of the best seasons in years, and its because a majority of the house is playing the game and not floating like previous seasons. Several of the past summers in the BB house revolved around one power player who used minions to get what they wanted, but BB20 shows everyone playing some sort of game.

One of the biggest players by far is JC Mounduix. The dancer has mastered playing both sides of the house, forming friendships with members of “Level 6” and “FOUTTE” but not actually being a member of either alliance. JC has planted seeds in almost every player’s ears about who needs to go home each week, and more often than not the vote goes the way he wanted it to. JC might have had some controversy in the house, as the Inquisitr previously reported, but he still appears to be playing the game hard.

His biggest power play by far came in Week 4 when he convinced members of the “Level 6” alliance to vote out Kaitlyn Herman instead of Angie “Rockstar” Lantry. “Level 6” members were never too fond of Rockstar but did maintain friendships with Kaitlyn throughout the season. JC convinced “Level 6” that Kaitlyn was mentally unstable in the game, and you could never trust the life-coaches word. Despite Brett Robinson telling JC that Rockstar would never be on their side, the entire alliance ended up voting out Kaitlyn who was ultimately eliminated.

What should have been a unanimous vote wasn’t, when JC was the only houseguest who voted to keep Kaitlyn safe. With his vote being anonymous and only revealed to Big Brother viewers, the house began to stir immediately after Kaitlyn’s eviction. Fingers were pointed in every direction as houseguests began guessing who flipped. Instead of denying claims, JC started to suggest it was Tyler Crispin who voted out Rockstar.

Tyler made it clear to his houseguests that he did not vote out Rockstar, and all the other houseguests began to wonder who was telling the truth. Even close friends Haleigh Broucher and Faysal Shafaat felt some tension over JC’s secret vote when Haleigh questioned if Faysal was the one who flipped.

Angry at Haleigh’s suggestion, Faysal became agitated since he had just used the Power of Veto to pull her off the block.

JC DR sessions are the best #bb20 pic.twitter.com/kKs9374u8L — Josh Martinez (@JOSHMBB19) July 30, 2018

The house has still not figured out who flipped in the Kaitlyn-Rockstar vote, only heightened paranoia as the days roll on. Almost everyone has become a suspect in the flip vote, causing alliances to crumble within and friendships to be tested.

Big Brother airs Wednesday and Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.