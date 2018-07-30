Michael Avenatti Wants Donald Trump To Prove His Intelligence By Taking An IQ Test

Stormy Daniels' lawyer appears to enjoy getting under the president's skin.

Michael Avenatti wants Donald Trump to take an IQ test to prove his intelligence, according to Newsweek.

The attorney of adult actress Stormy Daniels, who received a hush payment from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to keep quiet about her alleged affair with him, Avenatti has not shied away from giving his two cents about matters concerning the White House and its chief occupant.

Having been a fierce critic of Trump over the last few months, Avenatti now seems like wanting to get under the president’s skin by making comments which would one day, invariably, elicit a Twitter response from Trump. In a thinly veiled attack, the lawyer claimed that all presidential candidates should me made to take IQ tests simply because not having such a rule allows people like Trump to become president.

He said it wasn’t too late for such a rule to be mandatory, adding that it should be a requisite for all 2020 presidential candidates.

“Why shouldn’t all presidential candidates have to take the Wonderlic or a similar test and have the results published? This should be required in 2020 for all (inc Mr. Trump). We deserve to know the intelligence level of the person who wants to be our president (a big factor)!”

Michael Avenatti Calls for Trump and Other 2020 Candidates to Publish I.Q. Results: ‘We Deserve to Know’ https://t.co/4yRaPw4sGl — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) July 30, 2018

Trump is known to have bragged about having a high IQ from time to time, often claiming that people he dislikes have terrible IQs. California congresswoman Maxine Waters has been one of those whose intelligence has been attacked by Trump, having been called “an extraordinarily low IQ person.”

Avenatti’s call to make Trump take an IQ test is probably not going to be enough bait for the president to fall into, but it is yet another criticism leveled by Daniels’ lawyer, who seems to be getting more confrontational by the day. He recently said that he would even consider representing Michael Cohen if the former Trump attorney turned over his tapes with the president about hush payments to more women to keep quiet about alleged affairs. Avenatti says he believes that Cohen has tapes of Trump discussing payments to at least three other women whose identities haven’t been revealed.

It seems like Avenatti is making all these comments as much to criticize the president as to strengthen his own position for what appears to be a shot at running against Trump in 2020.

“IF (big) he seeks re-election,” Avenatti had tweeted earlier this month. “I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can’t relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed.”