LeBron James Launches Elementary School For At-Risk Kids, Calls It The Greatest Moment Of His Life

LeBron James is anxiously awaiting one of the greatest moments of his life on Monday, when he will launch a new elementary school for at-risk children in his hometown. Once again showing why he is known as one of the most charitable athletes in the world.

The new learning facility is called the I Promise School and is the result of over a decade of work by James’ foundation. LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron Public Schools are working together to make the new school possible. The new school has a longer day and longer school year. Over 40 staff members will help accelerate the development of children who attend, according to ESPN.

I Promise will focus on educating children from challenging situations or backgrounds. Beginning with only third and fourth grade, the school plans to expand to more grades in the coming years.

The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams… https://t.co/PwmRaHRfng — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

Children qualify for the I Promise School program based on their socioeconomic and performance factors. These children are promised full tuition to the University of Akron by James upon completion of school.

In a Tweet, James said, “The jitters before the first day of school are real right now.” Calling himself a “skinny kid from Akron,” James missed 83 days of school during the fourth grade.

As the All-Star continues to pour into students, he often gives a motivational speech about the year that changed his life, 1993.

The change began when he had perfect attendance between fourth and fifth grade after Frank and Pam Walker intervened in his messy life. Although James rarely dives into details from his childhood, even his autobiography is limited of the details, it is clear that his childhood was full of uncertainty. The Walker family took James in under their wings in 1993, encouraging the young student to focus on his education while attending a city school in Akron, Ohio.

James is giving back to students in his hometown who may face the same challenges he did growing up. Donating millions of dollars to the project as well as securing support from corporate and educational sponsors, James is invested.

The superstar has hopes and dreams for the children of his hometown.

“Big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world,” James wrote in a Tweet on Sunday. “This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that.”

James calls tomorrow’s opening “one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest)” of his life.