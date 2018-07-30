NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Could Trade Three Players And Draft Pick For Kyle Lowry, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Should the Cavaliers consider trading for Kyle Lowry?

Despite losing LeBron James in free agency, the Cleveland Cavaliers have made it clear that they have no intention to undergo a full-scale rebuild. They recently decided to give Kevin Love a massive contract extension, hoping that they could remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers’ roster, as currently constructed, are not in a position to beat East powerhouse teams like the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers in a best-of-seven series.

With plenty of time before the 2018-19 NBA season starts, the Cavaliers should still consider making an upgrade on their roster. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Cavaliers may target Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors once he becomes available on the trade market. After firing Dwane Casey and trading DeMar DeRozan, it is easier to visualize that Lowry could also be on his way out of Toronto.

Ian Begley of ESPN recently reported that several NBA executives said that the Raptors are “motivated” to shed some salary via trade after acquiring Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs. Kyle Lowry, who is owed $64 million over the next two seasons, could be the next trade candidate on the Raptors’ roster.

In a proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Cavaliers will be sending George Hill, Kyle Korver, Jordan Clarkson, and a 2021 first-round pick to the Raptors for Kyle Lowry and C.J. Miles. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. If the trade becomes a reality, it will help both teams in addressing the areas they need to improve on their roster.

“For the Cavs, this allows them to chase the playoffs with two All-Stars and gives 19-year-old rookie Sexton time to develop. Lowry and Love alone should be postseason-worthy, and Miles helps replace Korver’s role as knockdown outside shooter. It’s a lot of money to take on for the Cavaliers, but it should guarantee a playoff spot.”

In his first media session since the franchise-changing trade that sent @DeMar_DeRozan to San Antonio for @kawhileonard, @Klow7 refused to discuss anything to do with the deal, writes @dfeschuk. https://t.co/wBxht7jgke — TorontoStar (@TorontoStar) July 29, 2018

The departure of Kyle Lowry is undeniably a huge loss for the Raptors. But as Swartz noted, the Raptors will still remain competitive with the core of Kawhi Leonard, George Hill, Kyle Korver, Serge Ibaka, and Jonas Valanciunas. Being the Raptors’ main guy, Leonard may be convinced to spend his prime in Canada. The deal will also enable them to open up more than $24 million in salary cap space for 2019 NBA free agency where they could give Leonard a maximum contract to officially become the face of the franchise.