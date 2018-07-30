Cynthia Nixon Endorsed By New York Chapter Of Democratic Socialists Of America

In April this year, the New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America endorsed House candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) announced their endorsement of gubernatorial candidate in the State of New York Cynthia Nixon today, via Twitter.

A progressive Democrat best-known for starring in Sex and the City, Nixon is challenging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, also a Democrat. As The Hill notes, Nixon is challenging Cuomo from a progressive platform, considering she advocates climate justice, single-payer health care, and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to the same outlet, earlier this month, Nixon described herself as a democratic socialist, so it comes as no surprise that the DSA has decided to officially back the actress. Nixon opposes what she considers to be “establishment Democrats,” who, in her own words, are scared of the term “democratic socialist.”

“Some more establishment, corporate Democrats get very scared by this term but if being a democratic socialist means that you believe health care, housing, education and the things we need to thrive should be a basic right not a privilege then count me in.”

In April this year, the New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America endorsed House candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Also a democratic socialist, Ocasio-Cortez won her New York City district, beating the incumbent Joe Crowely, another member of the Democratic Party.

Ocasio-Cortez’s upset win seems to have breathed life into a whole new movement within the Democratic Party. However, according to a recently released Quinnipiac University Poll, Cynthia Nixon is still trailing Andrew Cuomo in the polls.

The poll has Cuomo leading by 59 percent to 23 percent for Nixon. According to the university, New Yorkers seem to prefer a candidate with experience in politics. Perhaps surprisingly, non-white voters – women in particular – lead in that preference.

Democratic socialism seems to be on the rise in the United States. According to CNN, candidates backed by Democratic Socialists of America chapters have made significant progress all over the country, with some defeating powerful incumbents.

The movement keeps gaining momentum, which exploded after Ocasio-Cortez’s June victory, CNN noted, and the Democratic Socialists of America now have more than more than 45,000 paying members.

Democratic Socialists of America National Director Maria Svart told CNN that the group will not become an independent political party any time soon. Instead, Svart said, the group has, at least for now, opted to function as a progressive wing of the Democratic Party, while remaining outside of it.

“We see our role now as shifting the Overton window — shifting the acceptable discourse, while also organizing people and building concrete power with a politically aware grassroots base that understands who the enemy is and is willing to hold politicians accountable. But that flexibility is important,” she concluded.