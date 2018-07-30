WWE News: Six More Superstars Added To ‘Mae Young Classic,’ Including Toni Storm

Lacey Lane, who was trained by The Dudley Boyz, will also be in the tournament.

The Mae Young Classic is a 32-woman tournament that will air on the WWE Network later this summer. Several superstars have already been announced for the Mae Young Classic, and WWE.com recently announced six more participants.

Karen Q

Karen Q is a Chinese-American known for a wrestling style that combines technical in-ring ability with breathtaking aerial maneuvers. Her finisher is the spring roll, a modified Boston crab. Karen Q is cunning, energetic, athletic, and very entertaining, and she will likely make a huge impression at the WWE Mae Young Classic.

Zeuxis

This phenomenal athlete is a Puerto Rican wrestler best known for her 10-year tenure with the wrestling promotion, Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). She is nicknamed the “Puerto Rican Power,” and she has wrestled more than 800 matches. She is known for both her strength and speed, and she often beats her opponents with a top-rope Spanish fly.

Isla Dawn

Isla Dawn recently impressed the WWE universe with her performance at the WWE U.K. Championship Tournament. She’s referred to as a “Modern-Day Witch,” and she has a strong background in kickboxing. The Scotland native names wrestlers Goldust and Killian Dain as some of her inspirations. It was Dain who discovered her when he saw Dawn acting in a play, and he encouraged her to get into professional wrestling, as documented by WWE.com.

Lacey Lane

WWE.com describes this exciting newcomer to the Mae Young tournament.

“Lacey Lane stands to be one of the most well-rounded athletes in the entire Mae Young Classic. The newly signed WWE Performance Center recruit was a member the 2012 NCAA Division II championship basketball team at Shaw University, where she graduated magna cum laude. Deciding to give wrestling a try, Lane studied the mat game under WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz. Before joining the WWE PC, Lane made waves on the independent scene in both the U.S. and Mexico.”

Toni Storm

This Australian native made it to the finals of last year’s Mae Young Classic, and the young athlete recently squared off against NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler in London for the title. Though Baszler retained the championship, Toni Storm put on a performance that the WWE universe won’t soon forget.

Meiko Satomura

Co-founder of Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling, Meiko Satomura is a 23-year in-ring veteran. The Japanese legend has held numerous titles, including the AAW Single Championship, the Sendai Girls World Title, and the World of Stardom Championship. She has a thrilling in-ring style, and Satomura will likely make a major impression on the WWE universe at the Mae Young Classic.