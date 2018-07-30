Netflix Wants To Keep Making Aziz Ansari’s ‘Master Of None’

According to IndieWire, Netflix wants to make a third season of Master of None, despite star Aziz Ansari’s recent sexual misconduct allegations.

Netflix Original Series executive Cindy Holland told the Television Critics Association on Sunday that she is open to create more episodes of Master of None if Ansari is willing to come back for a third season.

“We certainly have given some thought to it and would be happy to make another season of Master of None whenever Aziz is ready.”

Holland noted, however, that she has yet to speak with Ansari directly.

These comments come after Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct in January 2018 in an anonymous article published on Babe.net. The article detailed a date an anonymous photographer had with Ansari in New York, in which the author claims she felt pressured into engaging in sexual activity.

According to the article, the anonymous date texted him the next day to tell him how uncomfortable she had been, saying, “Last night might’ve been fun for you, but it wasn’t for me. You ignored clear non-verbal cues; you kept going with advances.”

The author claims that she kept pulling away from Ansari and tried to start a conversation, but his advances persisted. The article claims that Ansari responded to her text the following day, saying, “I’m so sad to hear this. Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.”

Ansari, however, has since denied the allegations, insisting that all of his sexual experiences, including the date he had with this anonymous photographer, have been consensual.

The last and second season of the show followed Ansari’s character, Dev Shah through his interesting and somewhat turbulent love life, traveling to Italy to make pasta and eventually returning to the United States to progress in his career as an actor and comedian.

Holland was also asked about how the on-set environments of Netflix shows will be better monitored from now on. Holland responded, “Our first priority is to make sure that every set is safe and happy and healthy for everyone involved.”

“Certainly,” she added, “events of the past year have even created more heightened awareness around any potential issues that might happen on set.”

Staying on the topic of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior, Holland also revealed that Netflix has yet to decide whether or not Jeffrey Tambor will be involved in the next season of Arrested Development.