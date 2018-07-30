‘Stranger Things’ Season Three Has Officially Been Delayed

The news of a delay isn’t all bad, though, as show creators taking their time on the series is seen by executives as a good thing.

Much speculation has already been made online, particularly in sci-fi and horror circles, about the likelihood of Stranger Things being able to pull off an October premiere for season three. The Netflix hit-series’ first two seasons premiered in October of 2016 and 2017, respectively. However, the prospect of a new Stranger Things season being released in 2018 has seemed more and more bleak with each passing day.

Unfortunately for fans of the show, those feelings of futility have officially been validated, as Entertainment Weekly is currently reporting that Stranger Things season three has been delayed until the summer of 2019.

Netflix programming executive Cindy Holland confirmed the rumors while talking to critics on a current press tour in Beverly Hills, California, communicating that Stranger Things season three was indeed in production, as show creators are hard at work. However, season three is not scheduled to air on streaming services until approximately a year from now.

There does appear to be a silver lining in all of this, however, according to Holland. While punctuality and expedience may not be a notable strength of show creators, the quality of their programming is apparently of the utmost importance.

Holland accompanied the potentially upsetting news with a promise that the third season of Stranger Things would surpass seasons one and two, predicting that upon seeing the forthcoming season, audiences would agree that the delay was well-worth enduring.

“It’s a handcrafted show. The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait.”

Also according to the report, Cindy Holland did disclose that season three of Stranger Things will use much more special effects work than previous seasons, adding “It’s a really exciting season, just takes a little more time.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Recently a teaser-trailer for Stranger Things season three was released by Netflix and can be found on YouTube.

Stranger Things has been a massive hit for Netflix, garnering major viewership and critical acclaim. Debuting in 2016, the series became a quick sensation with its throwback aesthetic, reminiscent of ’80s horror and science fiction movies. The series also directly references several of the the films it was inspired by, such as the movie Ghostbusters.

The show stars Millie Bobby Brown in the fan-favorite role of Eleven, and also features Gates Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Winona Ryder.