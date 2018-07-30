‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus Discusses Daryl Dixon’s Sex Life

Norman Reedus confirms that Daryl might just be shy when it comes to having sex on air.

For many fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead, the sex life — or lack of it — for the main character Daryl Dixon is an on-going discussion. So far in the series, Daryl has managed to get particularly close to Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and many fans have been speculating for years just on when, or if, the couple will ever hook up.

Now, the actor who plays Daryl Dixon, Norman Reedus, has waded into the debate.

During the recent San Diego Comic-Con, Michael Ausiello, From TV Line, chatted with Norman Reedus, Gale Anne Hurd, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In the video interview, the question of whether Daryl Dixon had sex during The Walking Dead storyline was discussed.

When Ausiello suggested Daryl Dixon hadn’t had sex within the current eight seasons of The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus revealed that maybe Daryl kept his sex life private on air.

“Maybe he’s just shy,” Reedus suggested. “He doesn’t do it on camera, you know what I mean?”

Ausiello then asked for a confirmation from Reedus that this was proof Daryl Dixon had had sex at some point to date during The Walking Dead.

“Are you confirming that for us?” Ausiello asked.

“No!” Norman quickly quipped, before expanding on his character’s motivation.

“I think when it happens, it’s gonna be a big deal. But I’m glad that we have played him the way we’ve played him. I think if we would have had some hot steamy barn sex somewhere, it would be over and done, it wouldn’t be a thing.”

The actor then elaborated by saying that Daryl Dixon “wears his heart on his sleeve” and that by having his character wait until he is in love with someone, rather than inserting a gratuitous sex scene for the sake of it will be much more rewarding for the audience.

As for when, or if, Daryl Dixon will actually ever fall in love and have sex was not revealed in the interview. It does seem likely that Daryl could eventually hook up with Carol. Once again, though, this was not revealed. And, potentially, Daryl could meet someone else or develop strong feelings for another existing character moving forward into Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

Fans will just have to tune into Season 9 of The Walking Dead to find out whether Daryl Dixon will get lucky or not any time soon.

Meanwhile, you can watch the full interview Michael Ausiello did with Norman Reedus, Gale Anne Hurd, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan below.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.