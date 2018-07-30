Amid Engagement Rumors, Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Escape To Go Fishing

The president's son and his girlfriend recently spent some quality time away from their respective controversies. .

Donald Trump Jr. and his current girlfriend, former FOX News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, recently went on a lighthearted fishing trip. The couple’s fishing session comes amidst rumors that the two are about to announce an engagement, despite ongoing controversy surrounding Guilfoyle and her departure from the news network, as well as Trump and his role in Russia’s meddling during the 2016 presidential elections.

The couple’s outing was shared by Guilfoyle through her Instagram account. According to Guilfoyle’s upload, she and US President Donald Trump’s eldest son were on a fishing trip on Long Island last Saturday, June 28. The photograph showed the couple looking completely separated from the controversies surrounding them, with both Trump and Guilfoyle sporting casual outfits and wide smiles while posing with a pretty impressive catch.

While Trump and Guilfoyle have only announced their relationship to date, the former FOX News host has seemingly been teasing her social media followers that an engagement might be in order. As noted in a RadarOnline report, Guilfoyle recently posted an image on her Instagram holding hands with the presidential son. In the picture, her left hand had what seemed like an unmistakable diamond ring. Engagement rumors were further affirmed by sources reportedly close to the couple, according to the publication.

“They know people say it’s too soon and have been passing comment about their relationship, but they don’t care. They want to get engaged right way and are only waiting for his divorce from Vanessa to come through,” one of the sources said.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s relationship and possible engagement comes as both individuals are embroiled in escalating controversies. The presidential son, for one, is linked to the controversial June 2016 Trump Tower meeting where Rob Goldstone, the publicist of a prominent Russian pop star, Emin Agalarov, reportedly offered then-candidate Donald Trump some dirt on his political opponent, Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump Jr. was involved in organizing the meeting.

As noted in a Huffington Post report, Kimberly Guilfoyle also has her own fair share of controversy over her departure from FOX News. Guilfoyle left the network with the impression that she was leaving FOX in order to work for a super PAC supporting Donald Trump. Since her departure, however, reports emerged from former colleagues alleging that Guilfoyle displayed inappropriate behavior during her tenure with the media company. According to sources which provided the information to the publication, Guilfoyle had engaged in emotionally abusive behavior towards hair and makeup artists, as well as support staff. Guilfoyle also reportedly engaged in sexual misconduct — an accusation that John Singer, her attorney, vehemently denies.