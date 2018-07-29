Kim Kardashian Shows Off Shortest Hair Yet On Date With Husband

Kim Kardashian’s signature blunt bob is making a comeback, as the shortest this Kardashian has been known to cut her hair.

The unexpected chop was revealed by Kim’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, on Instagram on Sunday. Captioning the image “clean cut,” the photos showed off a bold, sleek hair length that hits the celebrity right above the shoulders with a strong middle part.

The noteworthy cut is the shortest she has cut her hair to date. The clavicle-skimming long bob fans are used to has been long gone since last April. The 37-year-old is a master of dramatic hairstyles and changing personas with them.

Rocking a pin straight, waist length do, then a new color the next week, then a month later a long, sleek ponytail, the Kardashian’s refusal to commit to a single hairstyle is all the rage. The fashion icon debuted her sleek, straight and smooth latest style while on a date night with her husband, Kanye West.

Stepping out in a gleaming metallic bodysuit and skirt, Kim inspired her fans to want the cut themselves, as they swooned over her new style change. Comments started piling in on the Instagram post:

“She looks amazing, ever changing and more and more fabulous.”

Clean cut @kimkardashian

“This hair,” another fan wrote on Instagram. “When I think she has had the best style ever, there she comes with something new and awesome.”

The social media star rocked a sheer skin-tight, silver body suit, titillating her fans as she “freed the nipple” by choosing to go braless under the long-sleeve top which was see-through. Showing off her toned legs and figure, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donned a vintage metallic skirt by Versace and finished her outfit with signature dark sunglasses and black and blue heels. Fans called her attire “space vibes.”

The new bob and braless attire have fans talking, but it is the star’s bombshell figure her sisters are concerned with.

Attending the City of Hope poker tournament on Sunday, Kendall Jenner jokingly said she was “really concerned” with her sister’s appearance, according to People Magazine.

When a shocked Kim asked her sister why, the 22-year-old model said it was because she looked “so skinny.”

The mother of three was grateful for the praise, but her sister’s didn’t stop there as her older sister chimed in saying “I’ve never seen a human being look as good as you, you are like a walking Facetune doll.”

Kardashian shared the video of the compliments with fans then panned the camera over her body allowing her followers to see what her sisters were talking about.

Later in the day, the two moms showed off their matching, sleek hairstyles calling themselves “Moms with bobs.”