Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético Madrid Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Preview

Two of Europe's most powerful clubs do battle in Singapore as the International Champions Cup continues with a preseason clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

The Asian leg of the preseason International Champions Cup competition, pitting many of the world’s top clubs in head-to-head action at venues all over the world, continues on Monday when French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain try to recover from a 5-1 beat-down at the hands of Arsenal, to take on Spanish titans Atletico Madrid in a preseason game that will live stream from Singapore.

Atletico placed second on the La Liga table last season, per Sky Sports, and with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from crosstown rival Real Madrid, the Atleti hope to perform at least that well again in 2018-2019. They still have some distance to go to keep pace with Barcelona, however, as the Lionel Messi-led Catalan side finished 14 points better than their closest competitor.

A relatively small crowd is expected after weekend matches drew more than 50,000, but neither team is likely to put its top stars on the pitch on Monday, accordion to Real Sport. Despite being crushed 5-1 by Arsenal on Saturday, new Paris Saint-Germain Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to send basically the same starting 11 out to face the Spanish side.

Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso may find himself with a starting place after seeing time off the bench in the one-sided Arsenal showdown, however.

PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel Manager and midfielder Lassana Diarra take questions before their clubs match against Atletico Madrid. Thananuwat Srirasant / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Monday’s Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético Madrid International Champions Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Singapore Time at 55,000-seat New Singapore National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Monday, July 30. In the United States, that start time will be 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:30 a.m. in the Pacific Time Zone.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

One question mark for PSG is the status of Argentine international Angel di Maria, who according to Singapore’s Straits Times newspaper may finally see some action in Monday’s matchup — but Tuchel is not so sure.

“If it’s up to me, as someone who loves the game, I would love to see di Maria, but I need to take care of the players and make decisions as a coach,” Tuchel said on Sunday.

Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint-Germain may see his first action of the preseason on Monday. Romain Perrocheau / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the heavy-hitting preseason Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético Madrid International Champions Cup match, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

To view the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético Madrid International Champions Cup showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the PSG-Atletico game streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, fans can see the match stream live, with a subscription to Premier TV, using the Premier TV Player.