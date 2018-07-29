‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Soars To $153 Million Weekend

Mission: Impossible – Fallout had a stellar weekend at the box office, earning over $153 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. This makes Fallout the highest earner in the franchise, blowing away the first three films, as well as the more recent Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation. The Christopher McQuarrie-directed film earned a respectable $61.5 million in the United States, also topping all other M:I films before it.

Worldwide box office numbers for the M:I franchise are as follows:

Mission: Impossible — $457.6 million

Mission: Impossible 2 —$546.3 million

Mission: Impossible 3 —$397.8 million

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol —$694.7 million

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation —$682.7 million

Ghost Protocol currently holds the title of the highest earner in the bunch, but will likely be topped by Fallout when all is said and done.

Mission: Impossible 2 holds the record for biggest gross in the United States with an impressive $215.4 million. The 2000 movie beat out Ghost Protocol by just $6 million, but will also be topped by Fallout if the most recent film keeps up its pace.

Fallout is the highest rated of the franchise with an impressive 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation both received a 93 percent rating on the site, while the first three films all fell at 70 percent and under.

Opening numbers for Fallout will increase in the next week as the film is set to debut in most of Europe on August 2, with some countries not receiving the film until August 30. South Korea saw the biggest international numbers for Fallout with an astounding $24.6 million. The United Kingdom followed with a modest $9 million, with India bringing in around $7 million. Only 40 percent of the international market has received the film, meaning opening numbers will guarantee Fallout trumps its predecessors exponentially.

Box Office Mojo also notes that Fallout is the second-biggest domestic opening of Tom Cruise’s career, just behind 2005’s War of the Worlds, which dominated the box office with $64.8 million. WOTW is also Cruise’s highest grossing domestic film overall.

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies also opened this weekend with an extremely disappointing $10.5 million domestically. Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, Equalizer 2, and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation all crushed the new animated film, but none of the four were a match against Cruise’s Fallout.

Mission Impossible: Fallout is in theaters everywhere in the United States. The film stars Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Alec Baldwin, and Michelle Monaghan.