Viral Video Shows Man Launch Into Racist Attack On Family In Walmart Parking Lot, Threaten To Kill Their Kids

A shocking video went viral on Friday after a Canadian man spouted racial slurs at an Indian couple in a Walmart parking lot, threatening to kill their children.

The video was posted to YouTube by Patryk Laszczuk after the video was sent to him by a co-worker who witnessed the encounter. It begins with a white man getting into his silver truck at a Walmart Supercenter in Canada, as another asks “What kind of example are you setting for your children?”

The argument began before the video did, as the couple tried to back into a parking spot reportedly getting in the other man’s way.

Soon after the argument escalated when the victim’s wife, who was filming the incident, moves in front of the man’s truck. As her husband talks to the man, he accelerated forward hitting her with his truck, yelling for her to “get out of the way.”

Defending his wife, the husband stepped forward to grab the driver’s arm. When doing so, the driver begins yelling and cursing, threatening to break the husband’s leg.

Warning: the video contains language that might not be suitable for all audiences.

The husband walks alongside the truck as it slowly drove away saying “You want me to go to my own country? I’m a Canadian citizen.”

The man in the truck did not believe him asking for proof, then mocking the man.

“You don’t talk like a Canadian.”

The man then admits to being racist, as well as a string of curse words.

“I’m racist…. I don’t like you. I don’t like her. I would kill your children first.”

According to the Toronto Star, the victim texted Laszczuk the video and said, “I need to share this.” The video has been seen over 100,000 times since.

Although the couple asked to remain anonymous, Laszczuk said both his coworker and his wife are originally from India, but are Canadian citizens who have lived in Canada for almost eight years.

Hamilton police said Dale Robertson, a 47-year-old Canadian citizen, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and threatening death. Police are also reviewing the incident as a hate crime, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.

The victim received minor injuries but was medically cleared soon after. Roberston has been released and is due in court on August 23.

When sharing the video on Facebook, Laszczuk said the man’s comments and threats crossed a line.

“I was horrified,” he wrote. “That’s disgusting, whether it’s a fight or not, that’s disgusting.”