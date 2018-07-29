Barack And Michelle Obama Seen In Viral Video Clip Dancing At Jay Z And Beyonce Concert And Fans Love It

The video of the Obamas dancing while the Carters performed onstage has gotten plenty of attention on social media.

Barack and Michelle Obama still know how to get down.

After having been out of the public spotlight for more than a year since leaving the White House, the former president and his wife caught some viral attention after a video captured them dancing together at a Jay Z and Beyonce concert in Washington. As the Daily Beast noted, the crowd cheered when they caught a glimpse of the former First Couple, and the video itself quickly circulated on social media.

As a witness told E! News, the Obamas seemed to be really enjoying themselves.

“It looked like they had a great time. Every time we turned around, they were enjoying themselves and in the moment. It did feel like they were just like us.”

The former First Couple of the White House has had a long relationship with the “First Couple” of the music industry. The foursome hit the campaign tour for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, and Barack said often that he was a big fan of their music.

Last year, former President Obama made a surprise appearance to introduce Jay Z at the Songwriters Hall of Fame as the first hip-hop artist to be inducted. In his video introduction, Obama explained that he and Jay Z had a very similar upbringing.

“I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other,” Obama said, according to CNN. “Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today. We know what it’s like not to have a father around. We know what it’s like not to come from much, to know people didn’t get the same breaks that we did, so we try to pop up those doors of opportunity.”

And though Jay Z and Obama had different career paths, the former president said they still had a lot in common since reaching adulthood — namely their families.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters,” Obama continued, “although he’s gonna have me beat once those two twins show up, and let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.”

The Obamas are apparently very big fans of the Carters recent concert, On The Run II. Aside from the show they caught this weekend, Michelle Obama also went to one of the shows in Paris earlier this year. No word on whether Michelle busted out her dance moves in the City of Lights.