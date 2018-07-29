Lady Amelia ‘Mel’ Windsor Chills In Ibiza Clad Only In Revealing Red-And-Black Bikini, ‘Most Beautiful Royal’

The 22-year-old, who is 37th in line for the British throne, has not been shy about showing some royal skin as she promotes her modeling carer.

Lady Amelia Windsor, the 22-year-old, who has been called by Hello Magazine and others, “the most beautiful royal,” is working on her burgeoning career as a fashion model. But even royals need a break from their jobs every so often, and the millennial granddaughter of the queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent, was spotted by photographers on Friday relaxing on the Spanish island of Ibiza, wearing nothing but the most barely-there of bikinis — accompanied by a red sarong, as Britain’s Daily Mail reported.

Lady Amelia, who refers to herself on her Instagram account as “Mel Windsor,” is the youngest daughter of George Windsor, the Earl of Andrews, according to The Sun. Queen Elizabeth II is Mel’s first cousin, twice removed. Perhaps more importantly, her position in the royal hierarchy places her 37th in line to the throne where the queen now sits.

Given that barring astronomical odds, she will never rule Great Britain, Lady Amelia has been actively pursuing a modeling career, signing with Storm modeling agency, according to Town and Country magazine, the same agency that represents Kate Moss and Cara Delevigne.

But in Ibiza this past week, the young royal appeared to be doing nothing other than hanging out with friends. The island of Ibiza is known, according to Australia’s News.com site, as a vacation and party spot for young and even not-so-young celebs, ranging from Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Lady Amelia “Mel” Windsor arrives at the 2017 British Fashion Awards. Joel C. Ryan / AP Images

Lady Amelia has rarely posted bikini shots on her popular Instagram page. The image below appears to have been posted from Ibiza last week as well, and is the most recent.

But the Daily Mail posted a series of images featuring the royal as she “arrived at the beach in a bright red sarong, which tied stylishly at her waist and was patterned with pretty black and white flowers all over. She later removed the garment to reveal her red and black bikini underneath, which showed off her enviably athletic figure.”

As the Inquisitr reported, Lady Amelia is not exactly the most popular member of the royal family, at least with the other royals. She was simply not invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in May, though the wedding was held at Windsor Castle.