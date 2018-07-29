‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4B: An Apocalypse Newbie And A Potential New Villain Are Teased

Just how does one manage to survive not knowing about the zombie apocalypse in 'Fear the Walking Dead' for years?

With the Season 4 return of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead now less than two weeks away, news is starting to filter in about the new characters joining the hit zombie apocalypse series.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there will be five new characters joining the cast for the second half of Season 4. There is now more news about three of these characters.

According to Comic Book, one of the new characters is billed as being a “villain.” However, the media outlet is unclear just which of these characters it will be, so fans might just have to wait and see when Season 4B return on August 12.

Tony Award-winning actress Tonya Pinkins will join the cast in Season 4B of Fear the Walking Dead. Pinkins’ character is billed as someone who might know the Fear characters “better than they know themselves.”

Fans were teased with Tonya Pinkins’ new character in the Season 4B trailer released during the Fear the Walking Dead panel at the recent San Diego Comic-Con.

In the clip, she was seen telling Morgan (Lennie James), “It is tough out here, you should be careful.”

Alongside Pinkins, Comic Book reveals more information about Aaron Stanford’s new character. He is described as “a former entrepreneur with a secret that could aid other survivors.” He is also described as a “mysterious” character who joins up with the characters played by Mo Collins and Daryl Mitchell. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mitchell’s character will be wheelchair-bound in Fear the Walking Dead.

Alongside the news on these new Fear characters, the surviving cast members also revealed new information about Season 4 B during San Diego Comic-Con.

Lennie James revealed during a video interview with Entertainment Tonight that one of the new characters will be a “newbie” to the apocalypse.

“There’s one thing I will tell you. We introduce a character — and we’re quite long into the apocalypse now — and we introduce a character who’s a newbie.”

The newbie will be “actually new to the world and wide-eyed.”

Ryan Green / AMC

It will be interesting to see just how a person could be new to the zombie apocalypse in Season 4B of Fear the Walking Dead. After all, the first half of this season managed to time jump ahead to match the current timeline for the companion program, The Walking Dead. This means that years have passed since the outbreak and it will not be like when Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) woke up from his coma in Season 1 of The Walking Dead and only a few short months had passed.

Instead, this character has somehow been sheltered from the zombie apocalypse for a long time. As yet, the cast is not revealing how this character managed to stay absent from the outbreak for so long, so fans will have to eagerly await this explanation when Season 4B returns.

Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC with the second half of Season 4 on August 12. Season 5 of Fear will likely air in 2019.