Galaxy S10: Samsung Is All But Pledging To Forego An iPhone X Feature

Samsung's marketing department is leaving very little space for the South Korean tech giant.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is set to be one of the South Korean tech giant’s most important devices. Rumored to be the first in a line of flagship smartphones that would combine features from both the S and the Note series, the Galaxy S10 is a smartphone that would truly showcase Samsung’s mastery in mobile phone design.

Samsung’s flagship device next year will likely be a smartphone designed to beat Apple’s iPhone series, three of which are rumored to be released sometime this September. Apple’s 2019 iPhones will probably be the Cupertino-based tech giant’s most competitive devices to date, considering that the smartphones would likely be priced more reasonably than their predecessors. With this in mind, it is pertinent for Samsung to ensure that its flagship device for 2019 would be the perfect foil for Apple’s entry.

When Samsung started taking on Apple in the premium smartphone market, the company pretty much simulated the design and the strategies of its US-based rival. This caused a rift between the two companies, which ultimately resulted in a legal battle about whether Samsung copied the iPhone’s design. While Samsung’s devices have pretty much been responses to Apple’s entries, things changed with the Galaxy S8, a stunning device that made Apple’s iPhone 7 look incredibly dated by comparison. With the iPhone X, however, Apple appears to have taken back its title of being the company to beat when it comes to smartphone design.

As noted in a BGR report, Apple’s iPhone X has pushed the boundaries of what smartphone makers can do with OLED displays. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 featured a stunning screen-to-body ratio, but their bezels were rather large compared to the iPhone X’s. Apple had to compromise in order to achieve this edge-to-edge effect, however, resulting in the rollout of the iPhone X’s notch.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Concept: 6.4-inch, in-display camera and fingerprint sensor, triple camera (+wide angle) What do you think? pic.twitter.com/A5GPumC7M7 — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 22, 2018

Other smartphone manufacturers have followed Apple’s lead with notched devices, considering that the notch is really the only way to achieve a true edge-to-edge display. Samsung, on the other hand, has relentlessly mocked the iPhone X’s notch, most especially on its series of new advertisements. One of these, titled Ingenius: Notch, directly makes fun of the iPhone X’s design.

With this in mind, it seems safe to say that the Galaxy S10 would likely not feature any notch at all, with Samsung likely opting to release a device with really slim bezels at the bottom and the top. Samsung might ultimately end up with a device with a lower screen-to-body ratio than the iPhone X, but such is a price that Samsung must be willing to pay in order to ensure that it does not become a mockery of itself. Samsung, after all, has taken its stance on the smartphone design wars, and it’s far too late to jump ship now.