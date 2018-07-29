WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Discusses ‘Evolution’ And If The Women’s Tag Titles Will Debut

McMahon explained how ‘Evolution’ came about, and how much longer until women finally main-event a ‘WrestleMania.’

Ever since Stephanie McMahon’s recent announcement on Raw, the WWE universe has been anxious for the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution. Stephanie McMahon recently spoke to Sky Sports about the all-women’s WWE pay-per-view, how Evolution came about, and the status of a women’s tag team division and championship.

Sky Sports asked McMahon how Evolution came about, and she explained that it started with the WWE universe.

“It really started with a movement that our fans really organically started — #givedivasachance — that was created in response to a match that took place in February 2015, a tag match of our then divas division that lasted for all of 30 seconds, which unfortunately was more the norm.”

WWE’s chief brand officer went on to explain that at the time, women were treated more as secondary characters to the storylines, and that the fans had had enough. The WWE universe was calling for longer matches, better athleticism, and more character depth for the female superstars. She said the hashtag trended worldwide for three days until Vince McMahon responded by saying, “Yes we hear you, keep watching #givedivasachance.”

The following WrestleMania, WWE Hall of Famer Lita announced the rebranding of the divas division into the WWE women’s division. Stephanie McMahon recalled how Lita unveiled the new championship belt at WrestleMania 32 and announced that the women would now be called superstars, same as the men. Ever since that historic moment, the women superstars have main-evented pay-per-views, had their own Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank matches, and that has all led up to the history-making pay-per-view, Evolution.

WWE

Stephanie McMahon has said before that she doesn’t think she’ll have made it until the women main-event a WrestleMania. The WWE executive was asked how far we are from that main event taking place.

“God I hope not far! We’re certainly making strides and changes are happening every single day. They can’t happen fast enough for me — but we’ve definitely seen positive momentum and moves towards that.”

Many people feel that with “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey in the WWE, she would be a perfect candidate to main-event next year’s WrestleMania. With superstars like Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Ember Moon, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and NXT women’s champion, Shayna Baszler, who is likely to make her way to the main roster by the next WrestleMania, there is no shortage of talent for Rousey to work with.

WWE

Sky Sports asked the WWE chief brand officer if a women’s tag team division and championship would debut at Evolution, and Stephanie gave an answer that will likely disappoint most fans.

“Not quite yet but that’s absolutely something we’ve heard loud and clear from our fan base and it’s something we’re keen on implementing as soon as we are able to.”

Though it won’t happen at Evolution, it’s likely that fans won’t have to wait too much longer for a women’s tag team division. Tag division debuting or not, one thing is almost for certain: the history-making pay-per-view will likely be a huge success.

What an incredible honor to announce that @WWE will hold its first-ever ALL Women PPV #WWEEvolution on October 28th. This is because of ALL of you, @WWEUniverse. #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/OlarigTv6m — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 24, 2018

Evolution airs on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view worldwide on Sunday, October 28, 2018.