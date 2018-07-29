‘Big Brother 20’ Week 5 Spoilers: POV Winner Revealed, Tensions In The House Raise

Who won the Week 5 Power of Veto competition?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Week 5 of Big Brother Season 20.

Despite not having aired yet on CBS, Week 5 of Big Brother 20 is in full swing and a new Head of Household has already placed two houseguests on the block for eviction. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Bayleigh Dayton scored the coveted spot of HOH this week and placed Rachel Swindler and Brett Robinson on the block as her two nominees.

Brett was Bayleigh’s initial target, only putting Rachel on the block as a pawn. The flight attendant had already promised safety to Faysal Shafaat, Haleigh Broucher and Angie “Rockstar” Lantry before the nomination ceremony took place. Bayleigh felt the vote between Brett and Rachel would be unanimous with the entire house voting to evict Brett if nominations stayed the same.

Bayleigh, along with the two nominees, competed in the Power of Veto competition yesterday. Tyler Crispin, JC Mounduix, and Sam Bledsoe were chosen at random to play in the competition as well, with Rockstar slated to host.

According to a live feeds Twitter account, Tyler was granted the golden Power of Veto after winning the competition. With two of his “Level 6” alliance members on the block, many would assume that Tyler would use the POV, causing Bayleigh to have to put another nominee on the block.

Rachel and Brett are on the block. Sonja Flemming / CBS

The only problem with Tyler using the POV would mean another “Level 6” player would more than likely be put up as a replacement. Angela Rummans and Kaycee Clark would be eligible replacements, and Bayleigh has already mentioned Angela several times as a possible nominee.

Tyler to Kaycee- I am probably not going to use it. I just want everyone to think that at least I'm trying #BB20 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) July 29, 2018

There were also rumblings before the POV competition took place of backdooring Scottie Salton, but it seems like those plans have dissipated. Yesterday Tyler was caught on the live feeds admitting he was more than likely not going to use the POV, but wanted to make everyone in the house assume that he was going to.

Rachel’s paranoia about being on the block is also catching up with her, as the house has suddenly become very annoyed with someone who laid relatively low for the first four weeks. It’s even caused her alliance member Rachel to debate voting her friend out over Brett, according to a @BB_Updates tweet.

Bayleigh to Faysal/JC- If she (Rachel) acts like that on the block this week and keeps getting crazy and paranoid, she is going to go right back up. If she wants to make herself a target, that's on her #BB20 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) July 29, 2018

Most of the paranoia in the house is revolving around the two power apps which are still in play. Bayleigh has the power to overrule a HOH’s nominees with nominees of her own, while Tyler has the ability to give himself immunity before a future nomination ceremony.

The Power of Veto ceremony will take place on Monday, where live feeds fans will learn if Tyler really is planning to use his power or not. The ceremony will play out on television on Wednesday night’s episode.

Big Brother airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST., Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST, and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST.