Omarosa Taunts Trump, Daring Him To ‘Come Clean’ Before Her Tell All Book, “Unhinged” Drops In August

The former adviser to the Trump White House plans to release a revealing look into the administration with a hot new book coming out soon.

Tempestuous television personality and one-time White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman is firing on all cylinders in increasing aggression towards her former employer in more than one arena of business according to Essence. Telling President Trump to “come clean” in advance of her tell-all book entitled “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” via Twitter, Omarosa seems poised to cash in on the mercurial relationship parlayed between the two parties.

As formerly reported on by the Inquisitr, Omarosa has a long and storied history spanning many years with President Trump, beginning as a contestant on the original iteration of The Apprentice, a show presented by Donald Trump, nearly 15 years ago in 2004. She was fired from that series during week 9, though she was flamboyant and nasty enough in her reality television antics as a cast villain to attract major attention, being branded by E! as reality TV’s number one bad girl and by Jet as the “woman America loved to hate” according to NBC.

Following a violent and charged dismissal from her role in the White House, in which Omarosa had to be physically removed from the premises and wherein she allegedly hurled profanities during her refusal to vacate, the one-time Trump aide is on the brink of releasing a tell-all which has been called a “must read” by media outlets and her publisher, Regnery.

Michael Reynolds / Getty Images

Bearing the hashtag #ComeClean45, Omarosa’s recent Twitter posts calls for President Trump to tell the truth gestured towards by the former reality starlet, despite the likelihood that her testimonial will abruptly deviate from the truth as seen from the perspective of the current American administration given the nature of her exit from her White House duties and on-again, off-again relationship with the man who now sits at the Resolute Desk.

“A stunning tell-all and takedown from a strong, intelligent woman who took every name and number, UNHINGED is a must-read for any concerned citizen,” Regnery states in a public press release, “Omarosa is finally ready to share her side of the story in this explosive, jaw-dropping account.”

Omarosa’s exposé in print comes at a tumultuous time for President Trump, with the midterms fast approaching in November and both sides of the partisan divide gearing up for a very feisty campaign season.

President Trump is putting stock in his very healthy economy, and voters seem to be believing in him on that score according to recent polling results provided by CNBC. On the other side of the political chasm, Democrats are putting faith in the ongoing investigation headed by Robert Mueller, ostensibly looking into allegations of Russian influence having altered the results of the 2016 presidential election via Facebook advertisements and a proliferation of so-called “fake news” according to progressive media outlet Vox.

No matter which story voters — most notably political independents — choose to believe, there can be little doubt that Omarosa’s “Unhinged” will dominate the twenty-four hour news cycle for days, if not weeks, after release, the press picking through the text for the juiciest details to share with a public hungry for anything to do with the 45th President of the United States and his high-profile decision making.