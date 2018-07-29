Julia Roberts Shows Off Blonde Locks While Calling New TV Show ‘Homecoming’ A ‘Great Mental Challenge’

She also remarks on her enthusiasm for once again staring alongside Dermot Mulroney.

Oscar winning, American actress Julia Roberts — 50 years-old — spoke to the public about her new role as Heidi Bergham on a new television series titled Homecoming while she was promoting the show to Television Critics Association panel this Saturday, reports People. During the panel, the movie star remarked on how much of an exciting challenge Homecoming is shaping up to be.

Roberts was looking different with her hair bleached to a golden blonde, wearing a pale blue ensemble to compliment her bright, fun new hair style. Her new role in the series is portraying a caseworker who deals with various soldiers running away from the war. Fans can be on the lookout for the show to be released on Amazon for streaming this November 2, 2018. Homecoming originated from a podcast created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. The podcast shares the same name as this new television series.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 28: (L-R) Writer/Showrunner Eli Horowitz, Writer/Showrunner Micah Bloomberg, Director Sam Esmail, and actors Julia Roberts, Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, and Dermot Mulroney of ‘Homecoming’ speak onstage during the Amazon Studios portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 28, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Julia and her costars are thrilled to bring something new to viewers; she joked in comparing those working on the show, and presumable Amazon, to a delivery service, while also saying that she had originally been drawn to the role of Heidi Bergham because the character gave her time to “unravel things for people.”

“For me, it’s nice to bring something into people’s homes. We’re like a delivery service. We’re delivering entertainment right to your doorstep.”

Mentions of how challenging the role was for Roberts also came up curing the panel, as she spoke out in regard to how she mentally prepares for playing her character. Apparently jumping into Heidi’s shoes is “a great mental challenge every day” for Roberts. According to the actress, there is more than just mentally getting into character at play; she added that a lot of logistical aspects of the shoot are also involved in the challenge.

Dermot Mulroney will be starring alongside Julia Roberts in Homecoming. The celebrity did not miss her opportunity to address this, saying how excited she was to once again work with her long-time friend. She and Mulroney previously starred in both My Best Friend’s Wedding and August: Osage County together. Roberts seems enthusiastic about “finally” getting to play Mulroney’s love interest, adding that, “It only took 30 years!” during the panel.

Homecoming being based off of a podcast is an exciting and somewhat new venture to some. Certainly, crime podcasts seem to be growing in popularity, with big named stars lining up to dip their toes not just in the water of bring podcasts to the screen, but to be involved in fresh new podcasts period. Recently it was announced that Sundance Now is taking on the task of a new crime series podcast called Exeter, which will star Criminal Minds‘ Jeanne Tripplehorn and Ray McKinnon from Sons of Anarchy. More on that story can be found here at the Inquisitr.