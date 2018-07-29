Watch Chicago Cubs Vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream Free: Start Time, Preview Of Sunday Night Series Finale

The slumping Chicago Cubs must win to hold off a sweep at the hands of their traditional rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals, in a Sunday night Major League Baseball showcase.

The slumping Chicago Cubs cling to a half-game lead in the National League Central, per MLB.com, but they will need to defeat their traditional rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals, on Sunday night to be sure to keep that first place lead and hold off a sweep from the previously struggling Cardinals in a game that will live stream from Busch Stadium.

After dropping the first two games of the three-game road set against St. Louis, Chicago has now lost six of the team’s last 10 games, while the second-place Milwaukee Brewers were winners of five of six to close what at this time last week was a 3 1/2 game gap between the two NL Central playoff contenders, per Baseball Reference.

Cardinals interim Manager Mike Shildt told Fox Sports that he believes his underperforming team is finally starting to hit their stride, even if the front office makes no big moves at Monday’s non-waiver trading deadline.

“Whatever the moves (front office officials) make, I’ll be supportive of, but I feel like we definitely have enough here,” Shildt, who has compiled a 6-5 record since taking over from fired skipper Mike Matheny, said. “When you look at our team, look at our lineup, they’re starting to be stretched out now. Guys are taking good at-bats. We’re rolling the innings over, the lineup over. I think there’s no question at all that we have enough offense to continue to move forward and push this thing.”

Cardinals righty John Gant will try to complete a sweep of the Cubs on Sunday night. Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Sunday Night Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals National League Central clash from Busch Stadium, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time or 5:05 p.m. Pacific Time, on Sunday, July 29.

The Cardinals will send 25-year-old righty John Gant to the Busch Stadium hill on Sunday to try to nail down the sweep of Chicago. Gant held the Cubs scoreless through his five-inning outing last Saturday at Wrigley Field, in a game won by St. Louis 6-3, per MLB.com.

Chicago counters with 2016 World Series hero Kyle Hendricks, who has not turned in more than five innings in any but three of his last 13 starts, per BR. Hendricks faced St. Louis on July 19, getting knocked out after 4 2/3 innings after allowing three runs on nine hits, a walk, and a hit batsman, though Chicago went on to win that one 9-6.

Kyle Hendricks will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, needing a win to hold off a Cardinals sweep. Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

To watch the Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals NL Central rivalry showdown live stream, use the stream provided by WatchESPN, or download the ESPN app to watch the series finale game on mobile devices.

Fans who do not have credentials to log in to WatchESPN can still watch the Cubs-Cards rivalry game stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Sunday Night Baseball game live stream for free.