TLC Announces ’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff Titled ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’

The newest spinoff will be the fourth in TLC's '90 Day' franchise.

The TLC network has announced a spinoff series for their hit show 90 Day Fiance. The new show will be titled 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and will basically be a reverse of the concept behind 90 Day Fiance. The new show will chronicle the lives of American men and women who fall in love with people from other countries and decide to live their married lives in their new spouse’s home country. The inspiration for the new show came during casting for the current show, according to In Touch Weekly, who spoke with executive producer Matt Sharp.

“We noticed in the casting process there were Americans who said ‘I’m going to forego my lifestyle, my family, my culture, my country to be with this person. There have been little bits of this in other shows.”

Regarding his reference to “other shows,” this season’s Nicole and Azan plan to wed in his home country of Morocco, while Paul and Karine of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will be heading to Brazil to say their vows.

When asked to say more about the casting process, Sharp said that they never do matchmaking. The couples featured on TLC’s 90 Day shows have already found each other and are already planning on getting married. Casting consists mostly of reaching out to immigration lawyers to locate couples who may be willing to put their relationship’s path on film. They don’t get involved in the immigration process or any other part of their lives to try to influence things in any way. They try to just film the natural progression of things.

The latest spinoff will be the fourth show in the 90 Day franchise that will soon surpass 200 programming hours, according to Deadline. Viewers in 155 countries watch the shows. The latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is TLC’s number one show for women on Sundays. The series 90 Day Fiance: What Now? broadcasts on the network’s TLCgo app.

So how successful are the relationships that have been included in the franchise’s shows? Reality TV shows centered on dating and marriage don’t have a great record overall. Sharp says that their record is actually pretty good. He says that for every 25 couples featured on a 90 Day show, there are only three divorces. That comes out to a divorce rate that’s less than 10 percent. Not bad at all considering that the current divorce rate in the United States stands at 40 percent.