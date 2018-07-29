Galaxy Note 9: Prices For Samsung’s 2019 Flagship Phablet Reportedly Revealed

These could be the prices for Samsung's 2019 flagship phablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Note series might be singing its swan song with the Galaxy Note 9, but the South Korean tech giant appears to be making sure that its final Note device would stay true to its trademark characteristics. Everything about it will be big, including its price.

A leak featuring a promotional ad for the device was posted on Twitter recently, and it has revealed what appears to be the Galaxy Note 9’s pricing for the Indonesian region. From the prices outlined in the leak, an estimate of the device’s cost in the United States could be inferred. As noted by the leaked ad, the Note 9 would be offered in two storage configurations, including a 128GB and a 256GB variant, with the former being given a price of 13,500,000 Indonesian Rupiahs and the latter being priced at 17,500,000 Indonesian Rupiahs. Converted to US dollars, this comes to about $930 for the 128GB variant and about $1,200 for the 256GB version.

These prices are quite in line with speculations about the upcoming flagship phablet. The Galaxy Note 9, after all, is rumored to be priced at around $900 for the 128GB version and about $200 more for the 256GB variant. With these in mind, the prices of the device outlined in the leak from Indonesia are a bit higher than initially expected. These higher prices, however, could be partly affected by the freebies the smartphones are bundled with.

As could be seen from the leak, the Galaxy Note 9 with 128GB of internal storage would come with a free 32-inch Samsung Smart TV. The 256GB version of the Note 9 would come with a 40-inch Samsung Smart TV. These promotions are likely local, and hence, not likely to be offered in the United States, but rumors are currently abounding that customers in America would get freebies with the Note 9 as well. Among these freebies suggested in rumors is the Galaxy Gear S3 smartwatch, according to a Phone Arena report.

If these leaks are any indication, it appears that Samsung is still adopting its classic Galaxy Note mantra of “more is better” with the smartphone line’s presumably final device. With rumors suggesting that the upcoming flagship phablet would have powerhouse internals such as a 4,000 mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and a completely revamped S-Pen, the Galaxy Note 9 could very well prove to be a formidable smartphone both inside and out.

The Galaxy Note 9 is set to be released at an Unpacked event on August 9, 2018.