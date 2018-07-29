Kate Hudson Shows Off 30-Week Baby Bump In Tiny Bikini

The expecting mother entered her third trimester in July.

Kate Hudson is in the home stretch of her third pregnancy. The Almost Famous actress, 39, shared a photo of herself with gal-pal, Jamie, sporting a tiny, string bikini and a large 30-week baby bump on her Instagram on Sunday. The two ladies were all smiles as they celebrated Jamie’s birthday on Saturday, which Hudson mentions in the photo’s caption, along with the fact that her friend also happens to be pregnant.

“What a blast celebrating the big Dirty Thirty to my bump buddy last night! Hang on to your hat, it’s gonna be a crazy year!!!” Hudson wrote.

According to a Sunday report by Daily Mail, Jamie is not only the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress’s friend, she’s also her stylist.

Hudson first revealed the news that she was expecting her third child with boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, back in April when she uploaded a video onto her Instagram Stories. In the video, the Fabletics co-founder revealed that her first trimester with baby number three “was the most sick” she’s ever been.

“SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.”

Hudson went on to say that she had successfully “broken through” the pains of her first trimester.

“If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap.”

During her baby news, The Skeleton Key actress also revealed a sweet detail regarding her third child’s gender.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

Her third child will no doubt be extra special as this will be Hudson’s first girl. She’s already mother to two boys: Ryder Robinson, 14, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy,7.

She shares her oldest son with ex-husband, The Black Crowes former frontman, Chris Robinson, while her youngest son’s father is another popular frontman, Matt Bellamy of British rock band, Muse.

Hudson recently admitted to her fans via her Instagram Story that since entering her final trimester at the beginning of the month, she feels “like a big water balloon” as she’s carrying “a lot of water”.