Indiana Teen Severely Burned By ‘Hot Water Challenge’ Says, “Skin Fell Off Chest And Face”

Physicians claim they are seeing more injured patients in in the ER because of dangerous social media challenges such as the Hot Water Challenge.

An Indianapolis, Indiana teen is speaking out on the dangers of a social media challenge after he received severe burns due to participating in one. The challenge, known as the “Hot Water Challenge,” left him so severely burned that he said his skin “just fell off” his chest and face.

The “Hot Water Challenge” made national headlines in 2017, and it had been making its rounds on social media for about three years before that. The challenge entails either a person sipping boiling hot water through a straw or getting the boiling water poured directly on them.

The same thing happened to 15-year-old Kyland Clark, and he described to WKRG how he received the serious injuries shortly after he and a friend looked up the “Hot Water Challenge” on YouTube. Afterward, his friend reenacted the events in the video and badly injured Kyland as part of a prank.

The social media challenge left the teen with second-degree burns to the face, and on his chest and back. A video uploaded to YouTube by ABC News shows Kyland Clark discussing the painful ordeal. The teen is shown wrapped in heavy bandages on his face and chest, with his face covered in shiny scars and bloody scabs. Kyland has been in the hospital for a week receiving treatment for his injuries.

Clark, who can now joke about the incident in the video, described how it all started. The young man said that after he and his friend watched the “Hot Water Challenge” on YouTube, he later went to sleep. That’s when the friend boiled the water and poured it on him.

“When I came to my senses, the water got hot and I just got up and ripped my shirt off. I looked down at my chest and my skin just fell off my chest and then I went and looked in a mirror and I had skin falling off right here and on my face.”

Last August, the Inquisitr reported about how dangerous and deadly the challenge known as the “Hot Water Challenge” can be, and at that time there were more than 700 Instagram posts cautioning against trying it out. The Hot Water Challenge claimed one life last year when a child drank boiling water, and in a YouTube video by MedXclusive Learning, physicians claim they are seeing more injured patients in the ER because of dangerous social media challenges.

Andrea Clark, Kyland’s mother, was pretty torn up by the extent of her son’s injuries. She said, “To see my baby all burnt up like that, it was heartbreaking.”

The good news is that the prognosis is excellent for Kyland Clark, and he is expected to fully recover in a few months. He took the opportunity to warn teens about taking part in dangerous Internet challenges such as the “Hot Water Challenge.”

Kyland Clark said, “There’s a limit to what you should do in a challenge and what you shouldn’t do. Don’t take it overboard.”