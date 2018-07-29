Jill Zarin Not Replacing Carole Radziwill On ‘RHONY,’ Likes Being ‘A Friend’

The former Housewife has no interest in returning to her old show as a series regular.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, last week Carole Radziwill revealed that she will be departing the Real Housewives of New York City after the current season wraps up to return to “journalism and producing.”

While this news disappointed many fans on the reality TV series, others are looking forward to finding out who will be her replacement.

One person who will not be filling her slot in the cast, though, is ex-Housewife Jill Zarin.

“It’s not true…. They haven’t called,” Zarin said on Saturday, July 28, according to People.

Zarin revealed the news in Bridgehampton, New York, during her sixth annual Luxury Luncheon. This year’s event was in honor of her late husband, Bobby Zarin, who died after a battle with cancer at the age of 71 on January 13, 2018.

The event, which raised funds for the International Thyroid Oncology Group, was attended by Bravolebrities like Vicki Gunvalson of the Real Housewives of Orange County, LeeAnne Locken of the Real Housewives of Dallas, former RHONY star Cindy Barshop, Summer House alum Lauren Wirkus, and Patti Stanger of Millionaire Matchmaker.

Zarin’s daughter, Ally Shapiro, and her new boyfriend, Gary Brody, were also at the Topping Rose House for the soirée.

The 54-year-old New Yorker starred on RHONY during its first four seasons, leaving the Bravo series in 2011.

When asked if she even wants to be back on the series as a full-time cast member, Zarin told E! News that she would only do it “as a friend,” which was an approach that worked out for her during both Seasons 9 and 10 of the program.

“I couldn’t do it for many years because of Bobby, and I was taking care of him,” she said.

“But now I have the time. And I think Luann [de Lesseps] needs me.”

In 2010, during Season 3 of the show, Zarin and co-star Bethenny Frankel had a major falling out.

They had not spoken to each other for eight years, but Frankel showed up at Bobby’s funeral in January to pay her respects, and the two have been cordial ever since.

“We’re good,” Zarin said on Saturday, according to People.

“She came over to my house with her daughter. Without the cameras, I thought it was very authentic. I felt like she really reached her hand out and was saying let’s open — not a friendship, but a dialogue, so it’s all good.”

Season 10 of the Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.