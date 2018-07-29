Mark Hamill Talks Carrie Fisher’s Posthumous Role In ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

The star paid homage to his costars and friends in heart warming Twitter posts.

Following Lucasfilm’s recent announcement last week that previously unused footage of Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa from The Force Awakens will be used in Star Wars: Episode IX, the man behind Luke Skywalker took to Twitter today, addressing Fisher’s role for the upcoming Star Wars film. Hamill also paid tribute to the late actress by sharing photos of he and Fisher together, reports Entertainment Weekly.

According to the star, it’s “bittersweet” for him to once again take on the character, Luke Skywalker, as filming begins for the newest Star Wars edition without his beloved costar. Fisher, who died in 2016, was a dear friend to Mark Hamill, and his posts on Sunday were moving to many fans and followers. Luke seemingly faced his ending in The Last Jedi, but clearly the role will be present in this new movie; to what extent, Hamill’s character will play a part in the plot, fans will simply have to wait and see.

The photos Hamill shared were of he and Fisher on set during The Last Jedi, as well as during the making of the original trilogy. A dedication from the Last Jedi that reads “our princess” in homage to Carrie Fisher.

“It’s bittersweet facing my final chapter without her. She is simply irreplaceable. I’m finding solace in the fact that she won’t BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news. #CarrieOnForever.”

It's bittersweet facing my final chapter without her-She is simply irreplaceable. I'm finding solace in the fact that she won't BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news.#CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/7ueMqBxQwa — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 29, 2018

Filmmaker J.J. Abrams also made a recent statement about how everyone at Lucasfilm “desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” after the announcement from Lucas films that Abrams would begin direction of Episode IX at London’s Pinewood Studios on Tuesday. His statement also explained how productions plans to place Leia in the film. Fans had wondered if Lucasfilm would recast Fisher’s role or use a CGI representation as was done with Peter Cushing being resurrected as Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; which has been questioned for ethics reasons, according to reports back in 2016, cited The Independent.

“Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Today is the second time Hamill used his Twitter account to speak to his fans about the new film. Saturday, Mark Hamill gave his shout-out to Billy Dee Williams, the man who first played Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back.