NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Trying To Get Dez Bryant To Sign With Pittsburgh Steelers

Antonio Brown wants free agent Dez Bryant to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers have entered training camp as one of the most intriguing teams to watch in the AFC. They have been contenders for quite a few years, but there has been a lot of drama surrounding the franchise with the contract talks involving Le’Veon Bell.

While the Steelers’ offense is already stacked, Brown would like another star wide receiver to join the team. He took to social media on Twitter to recruit free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant to Pittsburgh. It is an intriguing option for the Steelers, although at this time it appears Bryant and the Cleveland Browns are discussing a deal.

Bryant was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason. He has been very vocal about the Cowboys and his dislike for the way the franchise treated him.

“Y’all know what the real problem is… garbage a** play calling.. Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks.” “(Owner) Jerry (Jones) was the only one who was clueless.. (expletive) was a planned to get me out ask Travis and my brother snake Lee I mean Sean Lee.”

Those are just a couple of the quotes that Bryant unleashed on the Cowboys. Calling linebacker Sean Lee a “snake” was something that surprised quite a few in the media world.

Many fans and media analysts have called Bryant “washed up” and “too old” to make a difference. That being said, he had a solid 2017 season with the Cowboys. He caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

Pittsburgh would be an interesting landing spot for Bryant. Joining Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster would give the Steelers one of the most talented wide receiving trios in the NFL. While he may be connected to the Browns, the Steelers are a franchise that could offer Bryant quite a few things that may interest him.

At 29-years-old, Bryant will likely be looking for a one-year deal to prove that he is still a capable No. 1 or No. 2 NFL wideout. Both the Browns and Steelers could give him that opportunity, although the Steelers would give him a better quarterback to play with in Ben Roethlisberger.

All of that being said, Bryant will likely sign at some point in the next week or two. With NFL Training Camp underway, teams will be looking to finish making additions to their roster as soon as possible.

Expect to see the Browns bring Bryant in for a visit in the near future and it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Steelers show some interest in him as well.