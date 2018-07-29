New iPhone X Leaks Of 6.5-Inch, 6.1-Inch Variants Emerge, Hint At Varying Camera Setups

Apple is expected to release two high-end iPhones in 2018 with different screen sizes, as well as a midrange, 6.1-inch iPhone with an LCD display.

A new series of iPhone X leaks has provided further corroboration of existing rumors that this year’s upcoming models will include a 6.5-inch “iPhone X Plus” variant and a cheaper, 6.1-inch version with an LCD display, while also hinting at both devices’ camera features and how they differ from each other.

According to MacRumors, the aforementioned iPhone X leaks came from well-known mobile tipster Benjamin Geskin, as they show off what appear to be dummy units of the 6.5-inch “iPhone X Plus” and the 6.1-inch midrange iPhone, which has alternately been referred to with and without the “X” designation, but often described as a budget phone with lower-end specifications than the two other 2018 models. MacRumors explained that these dummy units are typically based on schematics derived from Apple’s Chinese supply chain, and often back up previous reports hinting at an upcoming device’s screen size.

A closer look at the leaked dummy units suggests that the so-called “iPhone X Plus” will come with the vertically oriented dual-lens rear camera setup that can be found on last year’s iPhone X. As such, MacRumors pointed out that the new iPhone X leaks seem to debunk rumors from the Korea Herald that suggested this year’s 6.5-inch iPhone will come with a triple-lens setup for the rear camera but added that such a feature is expected on Apple’s 2019 iPhone models.

The 6.1-inch iPhone, as hinted at by the leaked dummies, might come with larger bezels, a necessary design feature that would allow Apple to outfit the rumored budget device with an LCD panel. MacRumors added that the lower-priced iPhone is likely to come with Face ID and other higher-end features found on the flagship iPhone X, but might come with its share of “compromises” to keep the price tag down, such as the single-lens rear camera setup shown on the dummy unit.

Rumors on the pricing of Apple’s 2018 iPhone X models have varied from analyst to analyst, but MacRumors cited one of the better known Apple-centric market analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo, who believes the midrange 6.1-inch iPhone will cost about $700 to $800. The flagship iPhone X, on the other hand, is expected to sell for $899 and $999 for the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch variants, respectively. Kuo also offered some insights on the devices’ likely color options earlier this month and expects the higher-end iPhone X to come in black, white, and gold variants. He added that the midrange device might be sold in red, blue, white, gray, orange, among other color options.