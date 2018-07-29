‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of July 30: Devon Turns On Lily When The Truth Comes Out!

Despite her spotty memory, news of Lily running the red light causes major trouble between her and Devon.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 30 through August 3 bring lots of tension as Genoa City residents adjust to new realities after Hilary’s death.

Devon (Bryton James) throws himself into work to get past his devastation at losing both his baby and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) in such a short period. While he agrees to go to Hilary’s funeral, he finds himself absolutely swamped by his grief, according to She Knows Soaps. Neil (Kristoff St. John) tries to help him because Neil suffered the loss of a spouse when Dru died, and he knows how terrible the grief can be.

At the funeral, Devon blames Lily (Christel Khalil) for the accident. She already feels incredibly guilty, and Devon’s blame hurts her even more. Although Cane (Daniel Goddard) takes steps to try to protect Lily, somebody finally reveals that she was so distracted during her argument with Hilary that she actually ran the red light causing the accident. Because of the public way in which the secret comes out, it’s impossible for Cane to protect his wife against the situation entirely.

Neil tries to act as a mediator and peacemaker for his family, but nothing he says or does makes anything better. Ultimately, the Hamilton Winters family finds itself in a world of pain with no easy way out.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) tries to use what he has on Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to his benefit, but unfortunately for both Kyle and Phyllis, Summer (Hunter King) catches on that something is up, so she uses her whiles on Kyle to get the details. Once she finds out that her mother had a one night stand, she’s sure to use that information to further drive a wedge between her mother and Billy (Jason Thompson). This news has implications for Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) too since he was the one night stand.

Amidst everything, Phyllis turns to her ex-husband Jack (Peter Bergman) for support. Perhaps they’ll end up reigniting the spark that once burned so brightly between them. Although, if he realizes she turned to Nick, he might not be too interested in revisiting their relationship.

Speaking of Jack, the tension between he and his brother Billy threatens to boil over as Billy continues down a destructive path with gambling. He finally got the top spot at Jabot, and Billy even had a bit of success. However, all that is at risk because of Billy’s reckless decisions.

