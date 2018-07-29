Galaxy X: Samsung’s Flexible Phone Will Apparently Not Be Capable Of Folding

Samsung might be making a huge mistake with the Galaxy X -- again.

It seems like Samsung’s Galaxy X smartphone would not be the folding device that the market has been expecting for years. According to a recent leak, Samsung would instead release its folding device as the Galaxy F, but it will still release a device dubbed as the Galaxy X. What the Galaxy X would really be is up for question, but there is a very good chance that even the Galaxy F would be dead on the water when it finally does get released.

Recent updates about the branding of Samsung’s foldable smartphone were posted on Twitter by noted leaker group @MMDDJ, which has a decent track record of releasing information about upcoming devices from smartphone manufacturers. According to the group, Samsung is still releasing a foldable smartphone, but it would be called the Galaxy F. The leaker group further noted that apart from the foldable Galaxy F series, Samsung would also be releasing the Galaxy R and P series to cater to the middle and low-range segment.

As noted in a Nikkei report, however, Samsung’s foldable device might end up ultimately eclipsed when it finally makes it to the market next year. This is because Huawei, which recently became the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, is planning on beating the South Korean tech giant to the market by releasing its own foldable smartphone before the Galaxy F.

Huawei’s design would reportedly feature some of the features that are highly anticipated for Samsung’s device, such as a hinge located at a middle of the smartphone and a single display that is capable of folding in and out. The Asian smartphone maker’s plans were expressed in a statement by a person familiar with the matter.

“Huawei’s planned volume could be limited to some 20,000 to 30,000 units, or even less, for a small group of first-wave adopters. The effort is mainly to demonstrate its technology capability and to attract the industry’s attention and media coverage,” the person said.

From this, it appears that Huawei is trying its best to at least get a foldable smartphone out by early next year. Samsung, on the other hand, appears to be committing yet another mistake with regards to its foldable device. The Galaxy F, for X, as the device was referred to in the rumor mill before, has been delayed time and time again. The Nikkei report also mentioned a source who noted that the Galaxy F would have a display capable of folding 20,000 times, for a price likely between $1,500 to $2,000. That’s pretty underwhelming, considering that the screen could show signs of wear in a year if it gets folded an average of 55 times a day.

Recent signs were pointing to Samsung finally prioritizing its next-generation device, but if the tech giant is still shifting something as simple as the device’s name around at this point, there is a good chance that the company could leave an opening for its rivals in the market.