Giuliani Wants Public To Hear Cohen Tapes

According to CNN, President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani wants the American people to hear the various tapes that were confiscated during the FBI raid of Michael Cohen’s home and office back in April, adding that they will exonerate the President of all perceived and potential wrongdoing.

Appearing on the CBS show Face the Nation this Sunday, Giuliani said, “These are tapes I want you to read. I want you to hear them.”

However, Giuliani claims that he, himself, is unauthorized to release these tapes to the public, which he alleges contain around 183 different conversations. “We don’t violate those rules,” he said.

CNN recently released an audio recording of Michael Cohen and President Trump discussing the hush money payment of former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who allegedly had an affair with Trump 10 years ago.

Following the release of this audio, Giuliani attempted to discredit Michael Cohen in an effort to protect his client. “I don’t see how you can believe Michael Cohen,” he said, alleging that Trump’s former personal lawyer might have violated attorney-client privilege.

Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, however, referred to Giuliani as “confused,” adding that the President “expressly waived attorney client privilege last week and repeatedly and inaccurately – as proven by the tape – talked and talked about the recording, forfeiting all confidentiality.”

Giuliani, who had once applauded Cohen for his honesty, was asked about his dramatic change in opinion of Cohen on “Fox News Sunday,” and explained, “The man is a pathological manipulator, liar. I didn’t know that. I didn’t know him well, but I knew nothing bad about Michael Cohen until all of this started to happen in the last couple weeks.” Giuliani says that he is now of the opinion that Michael Cohen has lied his whole life.

After announcing that Trump’s legal team was investigating the audio recording of Cohen and Trump to determine whether or not it had been doctored, an anonymous source associated with Cohen blatantly ridiculed Giuliani, calling him “unhinged” and accused him of lying.

Giuliani, however, claims that the President is “disappointed” that Cohen has betrayed him, carefully adding that, although the two are at odds, they are not yet at war with each other.

On Sunday, the former White House communications director Anthony Scarmucci, who only served in office for 11 days, noted that President Trump and Cohen used to be “very loyal to each other,” but added that things have drastically changed since the FBI raids in April.