Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York City FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of MLS Inter-Divisional Match

New York City FC looks to close in on the top of the MLS East table when the club visits the Seattle Sounders in a Sunday afternoon showdown.

New York City FC needs a win to see pace with Major League Soccer East Division leaders Atlanta United FC, when they travel across the country for an inter-divisional matchup with the Seattle Sounders FC in a battle of two of the hottest MLS teams in July, and a game that will live stream from Seattle on Sunday.

Though Seattle sits with six wins, five draws and four losses at 10th place in the West, per the Sounder At Heart site, and 17th overall in the Supporter’s Shield race, the team has enjoyed a successful month, unbeaten in their last five matches with three wins and two draws.

New York, however, enters the road match as winners of four straight, recording 10 goals while conceding only three in their most recent five contests. But coming off a win just three days ago in Orlando, Florida, then making the single longest trip of the season for any MLS team, the New York City side could find its endurance tested, as Sounder At Heart reported.

Former Spain international David Villa is expected to miss his sixth straight game for New York City FC, after starting only 10 of the club’s 21 games so far this season, as Marca.com reported, posing a further issue for the squad’s depth.

Swedish international Anton Tinnerholm scored the game-winner for New York City against Orlando on Thursday. Harry How / AP Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York City FC Sunday afternoon MLS matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 5 p.m. Eastern at 39,400-seat Century Link Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, July 29.

Despite New York City’s recent success, now trailing Atlanta United by just four points at the top of the MLS East table, Head Coach Dome Torrent ripped his team after Thursday’s narrow win over Orlando, according to the MLS Soccer site.

“I’m not happy with our performance because I can’t play that way. If you want to win MLS, even when [Orlando] play with 10 players, we play bad, really bad,” the Spaniard said. “Maybe it’s because we won 2-0 in the first half, I don’t know, but we have to improve, improve a lot. Believe me.”

Watch a preview of the Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York City FC MLS match, courtesy of the NYC FC official site, in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the MLS East vs. West Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York City FC clash, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

To view the Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York City FC match live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming “over the top” package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “cord-cutter” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Seattle-NYC FC MLS game streamed live at no charge.

Fans in Canada will need to register for a TSN subscription to watch a live stream of the Seattle vs. New York matchup. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the game will be broadcast by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, go to Sky Go Sports’ login page. Then, at last, MLS fans can stream the match live from Seattle. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found on the Sky Go site.

A live audio stream of the Sounders vs. NYC FC match will be carried via TuneIn Radio online.