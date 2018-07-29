Kim Kardashian Dons Braless See-Through White Leotard As She And Kanye West Step Out For Date Night

Kim is well-known for her bold fashion choices

Kim Kardashian has never been one to shy way from taking risks when it comes to the outfits she wears in public. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted heading out for a romantic date night on Saturday with her hubby, Kanye West. She was wearing one of her most daring outfits to date, as she decided to go braless while donning a white, see-through leotard, per Cosmopolitan.

The mother of three, 37, paired her braless look with a vibrant, metallic silver-slit skirt and some black, pointed heels with blue straps. Although the sun had already set, Kim didn’t hesitate to throw on her shades. Her normally long, wavy hair was replaced with a shoulder-length, straightened bob complete with a smooth and shiny finish.

Kim’s fans are well aware that she adheres to a very active lifestyle, as she often documents her gym workouts via social media. The KKW Beauty owner’s hard work was very noticeable as her outfit highlighted her sculpted physique.

The spotlight was clearly all on Kim as Kanye opted for a more casual look, with a gray T-shirt and paint-splattered jeans paired with sneakers and a gold chain around his neck. Whether or not the rapper bought the jeans because of the paint-splatter design or if he had actually been painting earlier in the day remains unknown. However, it appears that the “Famous” rapper has recovered since it was reported that he paid a visit to the emergency room after unexpectedly coming down with the flu.

Kim Kardashian goes braless in a skintight bodysuit for date with Kanye https://t.co/qGV6iMULab — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 29, 2018

The KUWTK reality star’s bold look came on the same day that she shared another photo with her followers on Instagram. In the second photo, she’s sporting a long-sleeved sweatshirt with what appeared to be a stuffed-bib attached to it and heel-boots that went all the way up to her thighs. Her posting took place during a during a massive Los Angeles heatwave, and Kim even alluded to the scorching temperatures in the photo’s caption, writing, “It was just like 110 in Calabasas.”

Saturday’s date night was not the first time Kim has chosen to be without a bra while donning see-through clothing in public. Back in June, Kim posted a photo of herself just casually out-and-about, wearing what looked like a plastic shower curtain disguised as a dress. She didn’t bare everything as her white underwear was clearly visible. She paired the look with a gray trench coat.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 2, 2018 at 1:33pm PDT

No matter what anyone says, Kim will no doubt continue to dress in daring ways as she clearly loves the way her body looks and has no qualms about showing it off.