Cardi B And Offset Buy Matching Lamborghinis To Celebrate Parenthood

In the world of celebrities, buying a new car is often a gift or celebration, and Cardi B is no exception. On Saturday, Cardi B shared a photo to Instagram showing off not one, but two Lamborghinis celebrating the birth of their first child.

Cardi B and her husband, Offset, are seen posing with the brand new “his and hers” Lamborghinis, showing off their love. Cardi B chose a blue Lamborghini while Offset is seen leaning on his lime green speed racer. “Blessed & Gifted,” Cardi B captioned the photo. “Official Lamb owners,” she wrote, followed by a series of hearts matching the celeb’s cars.

Offset also shared a snap of the pair’s new cars on his Instagram, captioning the photo “Lamb Talk.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also shared a video of her admiring her new ride, showing sparkly blue nails that matched her new speed racer. Cardi B later shared a video of the receipt from purchasing the car, adding she wanted to buy a Lamborghini after rapping about it in her famous song “I Like It,” saying if she was going to rap about owning a “Lambo” she was going to actually own one.

The purchase of the couple’s cars surprises many after Offset’s recent arrest in Georgia, just days after welcoming their first child, Kulture, into the world.

Offset, 26, was arrested and charged with improper lane change, marijuana possession, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. Page Six said the rapper could face several years in jail.

The couple’s lives continue to bring upon change as Cardi B let fans know on Instagram earlier this week that she would not be joining Bruno Mars on tour this fall due to the birth of her daughter.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” the 25-year-old new mom wrote. “I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”

Adding that she is not ready physically to go on tour again or ready to leave her newborn, Kulture, Cardi B asked fans to understand her situation. Fans showered the rapper with support in the comments saying she is making the best decision possible for her family.

“You can sing and tour anytime, being there for her is what’s most important. She’s only little once, no making up for that time.”