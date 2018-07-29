Necco Suddenly Shuts Down Its Factory After Century Of Candy Creation

On Tuesday, Necco suddenly shut down its plant in Revere, Massachusetts. Necco began when several other Boston confectionery companies joined together, and has been the oldest continually-running candy company since its conception in 1901. They are most well known for creating simple, classic candies like Necco Wafers and Sweethearts.

However, that’s not the only sweet that Necco is known for. They’re also responsible for producing Haviland Thin Mints and Clark Bars, both of which have been around since 1961 and 1917 respectively. While the two latter candies have been replaced by York Mints and Butterfingers in the public eye, they are still produced and considered classics.

Last May, the company was sold in a bankruptcy auction. Round Hill Investments LLC, owned by C. Dean Metropolous, purchased the company. Production continued, and many Revere residents assumed that their jobs and candy were safe.

However, Round Hill has recently sold Necco to an unnamed business, and the Revere plant was shut down without warning.

Over 230 employees were working at the plant, and they were all laid off at once. Employees were told to stop working, and only return to pick up their final paychecks. It is unknown whether production will continue in the near future, if at all.

Sweethearts have been the iconic Valentine’s Day candy for decades, but it seems that tradition might be in jeopardy. Mark Breck / Shutterstock

This is a massive disappointment for everyone involved, especially after the close call the company experienced in May. According to CNN, even the mayor of Revere, Brian Arrigo, had something to say about the matter.

“We are disappointed that Round Hill could not follow through on the enthusiasm it expressed when it acquired Necco barely two months ago,” he said in a statement. “We are gratified, certainly, that the private sector is in a position to help these workers, but that doesn’t lessen our exasperation with the way Round Hill went about the process.”

The company that bought Necco has not been revealed, and they have not mentioned anything about resuming production. Until more news comes our way, fans of the classic candy are in the dark. According to WVLT, Necco’s financial issues in April caused quite a few people to begin hoarding the candies. Chances are, we’re in for more of this doomsday behavior from fans.

This situation is similar to the ‘Twinkie Extinction” of 2012, but we can only hope it meets the same happy end. Oddly enough, Metropoulos & Co. was one of the investors that bought out Hostess and revived the snack-cake brand. It seems they couldn’t do the same for Necco, but we’ll wait and see if the new buyer can breathe life into the company.