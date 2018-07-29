The senior citizen reported herself to authorities after saying she committed the crime.

A woman in Arkansas was allegedly so irate after finding out that her husband bought adult videos that she felt compelled to shoot and kill him.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has charged Patricia Hill, of 3801 Donaldson Lane in White Hall, with capital murder after finding the man she had been married to, Frank Hill, dead in a shed.

According to authorities, the 69-year-old woman even called 911 herself, openly admitting to the Jefferson County Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association (MEAC) dispatcher that she had shot her husband.

When deputies arrived at the Hill home on the afternoon of Saturday, July 28, they found Patricia standing in the front yard.

Frank’s body was located on the floor of a utility shed on the property.

The 65-year-old man, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body, was soon pronounced dead.

After being taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Patricia, waiving her rights, agreed to speak candidly to criminal investigators during a custodial interview.

She told authorities that she initially went to the utility shed to just confront her husband about a recent purchase of adult videos via the television that she was unhappy about.

She had canceled the order upon discovering it, but Frank had placed a subsequent order.

Patricia Hill and Frank Hill Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Patricia, who told the investigators that there had never been any physical altercations between the couple in the past, then asked her husband to leave the premises, but he refused.

“Mrs. Hill admitted that she then returned inside the residence, where she armed herself with a.22 caliber pistol,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander Maj. Lafayette Woods, Jr.

“She went back to the shed a short time later, where she entered and shot her husband twice, striking him once in the leg and once in the head. Immediately following the shooting, Mrs. Hill stated that she returned inside the residence, where she returned the weapon and called 911 to report the shooting.”

Fox16 News spoke to a man that has lived on the same road as the Hills for 40 years who said they “were always friendly and good neighbors.”

Patricia is currently being held at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, without bond, and will remain in custody pending the scheduling of her first court appearance.

Capital murder is the most serious type of homicide in the state of Arkansas, noted FindLaw, and can be “punishable by death, or life imprisonment without parole.”