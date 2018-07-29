Former Adult Film Star Mia Khalifa Needs Surgery After Hockey Puck Smashed Her Breast Implant, ‘Deflating’ It

Once one of the most popular actresses in her industry, Khalifa has now established herself as a sports personality.

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa just learned the dangers of her new gig.

After leaving the adult film industry behind to become a sports correspondent, the 25-year-old was struck by an errant hockey puck while covering her favorite team, the Washington Capitals. As the New York Post reported, Mia was struck in the chest with the vulcanized rubber puck after it was shot into the stands.

Mia told the Daily Star that she never saw the puck coming, and it struck her directly in her breast — deflating the implant she had inside.

“[The hockey puck is] really heavy, it’s pure rubber, they go at about 80 mph,” Mia shared. “My left breast is slightly deflated now and I will be getting it fixed next year.”

Mia Khalifa had already recounted the incident to her Instagram followers, saying he was “80% sure it ruptured an implant” at the time that it happened.

The adult film star was once one of the most popular in the industry, and one of the more controversial as well. As the Daily Mail reported, she once received death threats for wearing a traditional Islamic head scarf in one of her movies.

After leaving the adult film industry, Mia Khalifa made her transition into the world of sports and hosted a web sports show with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. She later left that gig, moving on to the tongue-in-cheek show Sportsball. As she told CBS Washington in an interview last year, it took a bit of work to transition from such a NSFW industry to mainstream sports.

Mia Khalifa to have surgery on breast after 80mph hockey puck smashed her chest.https://t.co/UZEMycLtSo pic.twitter.com/3c1Xrc7LBO — LADbible (@ladbible) July 29, 2018

“You know what? It has been difficult to be accepted by the mainstream,” Mia said. “And I still don’t think I have fully made that transition.

“But it hasn’t really felt like work, because this is me basically just being myself on the internet. My passions are D.C. sports, D.C. in general and I’m finally finding a way to make a living out of my passion, so it doesn’t feel like work.”

Most of her work has been covering sports in and around Washington, but Mia also has another love across the pond — West Ham of the Premier Football League. Mia said she would like to plan a visit to the U.K. to see her other favorite team.

Mia Khalifa didn’t say exactly what kind of surgery she would need to fix her “deflated” breast or when she may go under the knife.