Meghan Markle’s Father Gives Yet Another Humiliating Interview, This Is Why He ‘Won’t Be Silenced’

Meghan Markle’s father has given yet another humiliating interview about his daughter, which is just one of several since she joined the royal family in May.

Thomas Markle spoke to The Daily Mail Sunday and claimed that his daughter has cut him off completely and says that he “won’t be silenced.”

Markle gave the interview from his home in Rosarito, Mexico, just a 30-minute drive from the U.S. border, and it reportedly lasted nine hours.

“I’m really hurt that she’s cut me off completely,” he said. “I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off.”

He notes that the phone numbers he had are now disconnected and that he has no way of contacting his daughter.

“It’s her birthday on August 4 and I want to send her a card,” Markle added. “But if I send a birthday card to Kensington Palace, or wherever she’s living now, it’s just be one among thousands. She’ll probably never see it.”

He also debunked several rumors during the interview, including that he faked a heart attack before Meghan’s wedding and that he suffers from alcoholism.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Another scandal her father involved himself with was the fictional trip to the UK he set up with the paparazzi. He has also said in the press that his daughter looks “terrified” by her new life as a royal.

A BBC insider also recently diffused gossip that Meghan’s clan would be “cashing in” on their family drama, according to the Inquisitr.

It had been reported that her half-sister, Samantha Grant, would be appearing on the UK Celebrity Big Brother. The Markles were also rumored to be gearing up for starring roles on Strictly Come Dancing, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Dancing on Ice.

“The Markle’s have not been shy about talking about their famous family member,” a source said to The Mirror. “The BBC does not want to host someone on ‘Strictly’ who would be so anti the Royal family.”

ITV’s top brass reportedly feel they do not want to “give a voice to these people.”

Reps for ITV declined to comment other than saying the Markle’s weren’t being considered.

The royal family has continued to take a “say nothing” approach to Meghan’s family drama despite Thomas’s latest inflammatory interview with The Mail.