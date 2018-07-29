'Hollywood Life' says that Stefani left 'major hints' on Instagram.

Fans want to know if Gwen Stefani is trying to give them clues about her relationship status with Blake Shelton by posting some cryptic pictures on her Instagram stories. Stefani spent a day on the lake with Blake Shelton, his sister, Endy Shelton, and her three boys, and included some interesting hashtags on them perhaps as a clue.

Hollywood Life says that the suggestion is that Stefani and Shelton might already be married. One of the photos in the Instagram story included Shelton’s sister Endy kissing the cheek of Gwen Stefani with the quote ” Got lucky #sisternlaw.” Sister in law? Does that mean that Gwen Stefani is now Mrs. Blake Shelton?

It’s odd because the couple had said that they weren’t ready for the next step, but that hashtag is a pretty big tease. A source close to the couple says that right now they are both too busy.

“With Gwen’s Vegas residency and Blake’s constant touring and duties with The Voice there really isn’t any time to get married. And instead of getting engaged and waiting forever to get married they want to be in a spot where they can do both quick and the way they want to do it.”

Stefani included other pictures of the Florida boat ride, and all of the Sheltons and Stefanis look like they are having a great time on vacation.

The Daily Mail says that Gwen Stefani was dressed down in denim shorts, flip-flops, and a baseball cap with the word “DOPE” emblazoned on it. Blake is wearing a Hawaiian shirt, and in most of the pics, he has Stefani’s youngest, Apollo, on his lap steering the speedboat. Another photo of Blake and Zuma was tagged with the quote “Double Cute.”

While neither Gwen Stefani or Blake Shelton’s camps are confirming a change in matrimonial news, the two have seemed inseparable for some time now. Even on formal occasions, Stefani has been bringing Shelton with her as her plus one since 2016.

In late 2016, President and First Lady Obama threw their last state dinner for the Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife, Agnese Landini, at a black-tie dinner by guest chef Mario Batali.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton brought Stefani’s three boys with them to Washington, D.C. where they got to meet Barack Obama in the Oval Office.

“Gwen Stefani, along with her three sons was able to pop by the White House ahead of dinner to meet the President and First Lady, along with the Italian Prime Minister and his wife, says Entertainment Tonight. Stefani’s three boys, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, were dressed in blue blazers for the momentous occasion and posed for a group photo. Gwen Stefani’s father, Dennis Stefani, is of Italian heritage, and she was honored to attend and perform for the final state dinner of the Obama administration.”