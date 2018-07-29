Michelle Williams Thanks Fans For Their Support As She Addressed Mental Health Issues

It was reported in mid-July that former Destiny’s Child singer, Michelle Williams, was suffering from depression and checked herself into a mental health facility to seek help. Now Us Magazine is reporting that she has taken to Instagram to share her gratitude to her fans for all of their kindness and support during this trying time for her.

“Thank you ALL sooooooooooooooo much for every message of love and support sent! My family, friends and fiancé have been AWESOME!”

Williams became engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson a month earlier than it was finally revealed in April, as previously reported by PEOPLE, after the pair had been dating for the past year. They met when Williams attended a spiritual retreat in Arizona, run by Johnson.

“I was in a horrible, dark place,” says Williams, 37. She opened up about a cheating ex on The Real and how she ended the relationship. “I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation — get connected to God.”

Despite her recent happiness with her current relationship, the singer still knew she was having a hard time and reached out for some help. Now that she has gotten it, she’s even more grateful.

“Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area. So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don’t see a way out but there is.”

The songwriter had even more to say to those she knows are also struggling, wanting to extend a helping hand to let them know the path she found that helped her to cope.

“You have to do the work even when you’re tired and feel the heaviness. Take one step at a time! Don’t overwhelm yourself. If you can just get up out the bed and brush your teeth and shower…..DO IT. For people dealing with depression, that is a HUGE step!”

This isn’t the first time the singer has opened up about her issues with depression, which she has tried to face while still keeping her sense of humor. She admitted that she at first didn’t even know what it was exactly that she was experiencing.

“It wasn’t until my 30s that I knew what to call it,” Williams told Women’s Health in October 2017. “I thought it was growing pains — I thought that was simply how it felt to be a girl growing into a woman.”