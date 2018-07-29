Demi Lovato Is ‘Determined’ To Regain Her Sobriety Following Alleged Overdose That Sent Her To The Hospital

Lovato is reportedly working on not being "too hard on herself" while she's still in recovery

Demi Lovato gave her family, friends, and millions of fans quite the scare when she was rushed to the hospital after allegedly overdosing on an unknown fatal drug on Tuesday, July 24. The “Give Your Heart A Break” singer, 25, is currently still in recovery at the hospital and according to a Sunday report by Hollywood Life, Lovato is “determined” to regain her sobriety and get “back on track” with her life.

Lovato was found unresponsive by paramedics at her Los Angeles home and was immediately rushed to the hospital where she currently remains in stable condition today. It was reported that one of the “Confident” singer’s friends apparently had Narcan on hand, which she administered to the former Disney Channel actress. Narcan is used to reverse the effects caused by fatal doses of an opioid.

While many fans have been showering Lovato with love and support, many hope that what happened will hopefully be a huge wake-up call for the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer. Meanwhile, a source revealed that while Lovato is “determined” to live a sober life once again, the “Cool for the Summer” singer is also trying not to be “too hard on herself” at the same time.

“Demi is trying her best to not be too hard on herself right now, she knows that addiction is a disease, and that it is something she is going to have to battle for the rest of her life. Demi is so grateful to have so many loving people around her that care so much about her. She knows how lucky she is, she’s determined to get her life back on track, and be sober again.”

Blonde-ish…… ???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

One of the “loving people” Lovato has by her side is her ex-boyfriend, That 70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama. The “Sober” singer and Valderrama dated for almost six years before splitting in 2016. However, the two have remained very close friends.

According to a recent report by Us Weekly, the NCIS actor, 38, visited Lovato at the hospital “three days in a row” with Friday reportedly being the last time he was spotted. It is very obvious that the Miami-born actor still deeply cares for Lovato as he appeared “really down and sad” after spending hours glued to the “Skyscraper” singer’s side.

The two reportedly still carry a lot of feelings for each other as another source says that “scheduling and time” were the key factors “needed to make a romantic relationship work.”

“Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work. He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time.”

Lovato has openly credited her former beau for playing a huge role in helping her get sober the first time and when she began to relapse after six years, Lovato was honest with Valderrama about it.

“She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

Lovato has yet to publicly comment on her alleged overdose.