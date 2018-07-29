‘Basketball Wives’ Star Evelyn Lozada Spotlights Stomach Bricks In Bikini Photo

"I work out three to four times a week," said the brunette beauty.

Evelyn Lozada, star of the hit reality TV show Basketball Wives, showed off the impressive “bricks” in her stomach in a sexy bikini photo posted to Instagram.

Lozada was promoting a hair care product in the Instagram post, but her six-pack abs and gym-toned physique got all the attention.

The 42-year-old mom-of-two posed in a white swimsuit while relaxing in a swimming pool for the selfie, which spotlighted her chiseled abs.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Evelyn is an exercise buff who follows a healthy, organic diet, and works out several days a week. This fitness regimen helped Lozada slim down recently after she gained some weight while undergoing hormone treatments for in-vitro fertilization.

Evelyn has since opted not to undergo further IVF treatments after calling off her engagement to Major League Baseball star Carl Crawford.

‘I Love Weight Training’

To get over her heartache, Lozado found solace at the gym, and has since gotten in the best shape of her life.

“I love weight training,” Evelyn blogged at OK Magazine. “If you want to speed up your metabolism, I suggest you pick up your weights.”

Lozada often posts workout selfies from the gym, where she inspires her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her rigorous exercise routines.

Because Lozada was in good shape before undergoing fertility treatments, it didn’t take her long to regain her hot pre-IVF bikini body.

In 2014, Lozada lost 32 of the 40 pounds she gained while pregnant in just seven weeks, thanks to diet and exercise.

Evelyn does lots of squats, lunges, and leg lifts to firm and tighten her glutes. She also does a variety of strength-training exercises to tone her muscles. Lozada prefers free weights but also enjoys using exercise machines.

Lozada tries to plan her meals for the week in advance, so she won’t be tempted to eat fast food when she’s crunched for time.

Evelyn said she usually has oatmeal or eggs for breakfast, following by a lunch of fish or vegetables with sweet potato. Lozada drinks protein shakes in between meals as a snack and takes vitamins and minerals.

Evelyn makes an effort to limit processed foods and junk food such as sodas and chips because they’re empty calories and nutrient-deficient.

“Try to eat lean protein, fresh fruit, veggies and grains,” she said. “It sounds boring, but if you want your body back, you have to eat right. And please drink 64 ounces of water per day.”

Lozada also drinks plenty of water to stay hydrated, minimize bloating, and flush out toxins.