Former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher, AKA Grandmaster Sexay, Passes Away At 46

Brian Christopher Lawler is the son of WWE legend Jerry "The King" Lawler and wrestled under the moniker Grandmaster Sexay in the Too Cool stable.

Rocking the “Attitude Era” of WWE programming during the most rambunctious period of professional wrestling to date, Brian Christopher Lawler was a fixture on television, lighting up the crowd as Grandmaster Sexay alongside Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty as the memorable Too Cool stable.

Now, in tragic news, it appears that Brian Christopher has committed suicide via hanging while being held at the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department in Bolivar, Tennessee according to both Wrestle Zone and Pro Wrestling Insider. Wrestle Zone is on the record as stating that friends and family members have been gathering to say their goodbyes to the former WWE Superstar.

The news is confirmed by longstanding industry insider Dave Meltzer. Dave Meltzer operates the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and confirmed the news half an hour ago as of this writing.

Brian Christopher Lawler was a man who grew up in the shadow of his father’s infamous heel villain character, his father being none other than the legendary Jerry “The King” Lawler. Jerry Lawler was a man who made a name for himself wrestling across America during the territory years and eventually becoming one of the most well-known staples of the industry and in the WWF, later the WWE.

His son, Brian Christopher Lawler, would also make a name of himself as Grandmaster Sexay, leaving an indelible mark on the wrestling world during the late 1990s.

The younger Lawler was no stranger to a life of rough living, having been shown the door following the dissipation of Too Cool after Rikishi got a monster push as a solo act and Scotty 2 Hotty suffered a broken leg according to WhatCulture. Brian Christopher was also discovered to be smuggling drugs to Canada, which contributed to his early release.

Ex-WWE Star Brian Christopher Hospitalized After Hanging Himself in Jail: https://t.co/kyNe7I7LOQ pic.twitter.com/CYzRFiJ8II — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) July 29, 2018

In recent years, Lawler had more than one run in with law enforcement. In March of this year, he was hospitalized after a brawl with former TNA talent Chase Stevens in a hotel room in Evansville. Lawler suffered a fractured skull and a broken nose from the fracas. In June of this year, Lawler was arrested at a Memphis, Tennessee Hampton Inn and charged with theft of services for his inability to square the $800 bill he and a roommate had rung up over the course of the stay.

A few weeks later on July 7 according to Wrestle Zone, Brian Christopher Lawler was arrested for DUI and evading police, spotted by law enforcement swerving recklessly on the road. Police reports state that he smelled deeply of alcohol and had an open container contained in the car console.

JP Yim / Getty Images

Pro Wrestling Insider reports that it was the deepest hope of Lawler’s friends and family that this may be the last straw, a turning point in the man’s life that might be the catalyst for a more drastic change away from a hard-lived life. Condolences, thoughts, and prayers are being sent effusively over social media platforms Twitter and Facebook where fans are congregating to pay their respects to the Lawler family.

Brian Christopher Lawler was 46-years-old.