Donald Trump ‘Kryptonite Proof’ Against ‘Wh***s And Porn Stars’ Declares Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro In Viral Rant

Fox News host 'Judge' Jeanine Pirro unleashed a bizarre rant against opponents of Donald Trump, branding them 'wh***s and porn stars' and claiming Trump has an 'aura of invincibility.'

Fox News host and ardent Donald Trump supporter “Judge” Jeanine Pirro unleashed on one commentator, TPM editor Josh Marshall called “a bizarre rant” on her broadcast Saturday, getting the attention of social media users with her declaration that Trump has a “kryptonite-proof aura of invincibility” and decrying Trump’s “haters” as “wh***s and porn stars.”

Pirro’s instantly viral rant came less than a week after the former local County Court judge visited Trump in the Oval Office, where Trump endorsed Pirro’s latest book, Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy — an endorsement that likely violated long-standing ethics rules that prohibit government employees at all levels from “us(ing) their Government positions to…endorse an organization (including a nonprofit organization), product, service, or person,” as The Huffington Post reported.

“Despite a media focused on a whack-a-mole Russia collusion nonsense and the haters continuing to hate, the outsider president has thundered forward with his America first agenda,” Pirro ranted, as quoted by Raw Story. “And with a kryptonite-proof aura of invincibility, the 45th outsider president, often working without the support of his own party, has produced a GDP that no one thought possible.”

The Gross Domestic Product “that no one thought possible” in Pirro’s description refers to the 4.1 growth rate in the second quarter of 2018 touted by Trump himself as “historic.” But as CBS News noted, the growth rate topped that number four times when President Barack Obama was in office, and the second quarter of 2014 under Obama saw a 5.1 point turnaround from the previous quarter.

Watch Pirro’s “bizarre” viral rant in the video below.

Top Trumper Jeannine Pirro rails at "whores and pornstars" and toasts Trump's "kryptonite proof aura of invincibility" in bizarre rant. pic.twitter.com/tS1vfRNsXK — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 29, 2018

Pirro also claims in the rant that “after (Trump) met with Putin and was accused of everything from collusion to treason — an offense punishable by death — his numbers continued to go up.” In fact, as the Inquisitr reported, Trump’s overall approval rating went down slightly following the July 16 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump’s unpopularity remains at a historic an unprecedented level.

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro (c) waits to see Donald Trump in the lobby of Trump Tower in 2016. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Pirro herself has frequently been at the center of controversies. In 2007, as The New York Daily News reported, she ended a 30-year marriage to then-husband Albert Pirro who had been jailed on a tax fraud conviction and after his released, publicly complained that his wife did not pay enough attention to him sexually.

While she was Westchester County District Attorney, Pirro had an affair with a Texas homicide detective who was investigating New York real estate heir Robert Durst for murder, the Daily News reported. More recently, in November of last year, Pirro was ticketed for driving 119 miles per hour through a small town on Long Island, New York, USA Today reported.