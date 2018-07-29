The Strange Way Kate Middleton And Prince William Broke Royal Tradition On Their Wedding Night

Often praised for their down-to-earth approach to royal romance, Kate Middleton and Prince William broke tradition on their wedding night.

Express reports that the two stayed in Buckingham Palace after the wedding instead of immediately leaving for their honeymoon. Royal couples typically leave on these post-nuptial trips the day of their wedding.

The reasoning behind the delay was William’s work schedule, as he was serving as a search-and-rescue pilot at the time. Due to his time commitments, the newlyweds waited 10 days to leave for their honeymoon in Seychelles.

The royal couple keeps their lifestyle humble in other ways and reportedly want their three children to have a normal childhood, splitting carpool duties and dressing them in hand-me-downs. Kate and William do share some photographs of their children and bring them to official events, but largely shield their family from the public eye.

Inquisitr previously reported that Prince George is unaware of his royal status and William and Kate are adamant about keeping it that way. William was always very aware of his future as the King of England growing up and doesn’t want to put the same pressure on his son.

Royal biographer and author of Charles: The Heart of a King, Catherine Mayer, said to E! News in 2015, “With George they are trying to delay that moment of realization and give him normality before they thrust this on him.”

Mayer added, “But it will be, nevertheless, part of his upbringing both in terms of what he sees his parents and grandparents doing and probably quite soon a beginning of an understanding that he is in public life and what that means.”

Kate is also very focused on “keeping stuffy royal protocol away from their apartment at Kensington Palace.”

Often referred to as a “reluctant king” William has reportedly been saying to everyone, the royal family included, that there is a “time and place” for George to learn about the role he will one day assume.

Recently published royal photos from youngest son Louis’ christening contained a surprising revelation, which was that the family only had 10 minutes to take the pictures. Up close, William’s watch reads 4:50 p.m. and the shoot began at 4:40 p.m. shortly after the christening ended.

The christening was Prince Louis’ royal debut and wore a replica of the original christening robe used in 1841. The ceremony was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at Chapel Royal.