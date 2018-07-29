Queen Elizabeth’s Rare Vintage Rolls-Royce Up For Auction, Expected To Sell For Over $2.5 Million

The Phantom IV State Landaulette is just one of eight "highly important" Rolls-Royces Bonham will put up for sale in September.

BA Rolls-Royce that has been owned by Queen Elizabeth for over 40 years will soon up on the auction block. Only 18 Phantom IV State Landaulettes were made for model year 1950, and one of them is owned by the palace. It’s been the royal family’s mode of transportation for many occasions including world tours. Bonham’s will conduct the auction as part of a collection of eight Rolls-Royces it’s calling “highly important” and that are part of its Goodwood Revival Sale on September 8. The queen’s Rolls is expected to sell for as much as $2.6 million.

Malcolm Barber, co-chairman of Bonham’s, said the offering is extremely rare and that he didn’t know of anything like it in his career that has spanned over 30 years. He commented specifically on the Phantom IV.

“It’s a jewel in the collection. Rolls-Royce motor cars have been present at countless historic events in recent British history, and the Heritage Fleet encapsulates the most significant models produced by the marque.”

As noted by the Telegraph, modifications to the automobile like large windows and raised seats that allow the royal family to be more clearly seen by the public provide revelations into royal life. The vehicle also includes a pennant holder and room for a coat of arms on the door. A large sheet of Perspex (a material similar to Plexiglas) at the rear of the auto also increase visibility and provide additional light to pour into the vehicle. While very similar to the car Meghan Markle and her mother Doria to St. George’s Chapel for Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry, it does not include a built-in bar like the car once owned by Princess Margaret.

For sale: vintage car, one careful owner…the Queenhttps://t.co/6A5MzgAlkC — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 29, 2018

Other automobiles that will be up for purchase at Bonham’s sale include a 1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom V ‘High Roof’ Limousine in which Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip rode for state occasions. It is currently on display at the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh and is expected to sell for $1.3 to $2 million.

A 1985 Rolls-Royce that Princess Diana used “on occasion” will also be up for bids. The ‘Cenetary’ Silver Spur Saloon is expected to go for between $100,000 and $130,000. It was the 100,000th car produced by the auto manufacturer.

Bonham’s auction will also include plates described as “the holy grail of registrations for any true Rolls-Royce enthusiast,” RRI and RRMI.

Among the queen’s man other cars, according to Cheat Sheet, are a Bentley Bentayga that can reach 187 miles per hour, an Aston Martin Volante DB6, and a custom-built 2015 Range Rover LWB Landaulet.