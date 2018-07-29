Kaley Cuoco Posts Instagram Snap In Support Of Global Tiger Day

International Tiger Day, also known as Global Tiger Day, is celebrated every year on July 29th.

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram earlier today to send up a lovely post in support of Global Tiger Day — also known as International Tiger Day — which seeks to raise awareness of the plight of the many endangered or threatened varieties of the lovable big cats.

The picture attached to the post shows a placard bearing the message “When the last tiger roars, will you wish you’d done more?” and is accented by the piece de resistance, a beautiful gold finish bracelet with large charms attached. The charms themselves are highly detailed, with the centerpiece charm being that of a fierce, somber looking tiger decked out in his traditional thick stripes. The smaller charms in different shapes advertise the brand of the manufacturers, Alex and Ani, as well as a few featuring the bent-arrow recycling iconography.

Alex and Ani claim that 96% of wild tigers have disappeared from their natural habitats as a result of poaching, habitat loss, and conflict with humans. The jewelry makers state in the fine print attached to their bangle that fully 20% of the purchase price from each bracelet sold will be donated to a collaboration between Discovery Inc. and the World Wildlife Fund entitled Project C.A.T. Project C.A.T. is a global effort to double the number of tigers living in the wild by the year 2022, a firm commitment indeed and certainly a laudable goal for environmental activists and casual conservationists alike.

Kaley Cuoco is a huge animal lover and an unrepentant supporter of animal rights and welfare movements, evident from simply skimming through her recent posts to social media platform Instagram. There, we see a noble photograph of a beautiful white horse flanked by Cuoco and her newly minted husband, Karl Cook. Three other black and white photographs showing horses in profile also follow, as well as a more amusing picture showing off her two dogs playing in the pool. Her Instagram feed is dominated by luxurious pictures of herself and her new husband, as well as dozens of snaps featuring horses and equestrian sport.

Cuoco and Cook were married less than a month ago in a ranch-style affair, the pair sharing a deep love of horses according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Sending the blast out to her nearly 4 million followers on Instagram, Kaley’s post has attracted over 4,000 likes in less than an hour.

International Tiger Day or Global Tiger Day was first created in 2010 at the St. Petersberg Summit held in Russia according to The Guardian. The event was attended by President Vladimir Putin, Naomi Campbell, and Leonardo DiCaprio — whom pledged $1 million of his personal finances to the effort.